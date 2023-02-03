NY GANG TRUMP 3 - Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 5, 2019. 

 Doug Mills/The New York Times

Tuesday night will be the first time President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress without two Bay Area women seated directly behind him. 

It is hardly a substantive part of the speaker or vice president’s job to serve as backdrops at the State of the Union, Washington’s annual pageantry of pomp and politics. But Nancy Pelosi, who has sat behind four different presidents presiding over a dozen joint sessions of Congress has probably had the most memorable non-speaking role of anyone before her. 

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Program. He has been writing about California politics from Washington for 30 years. 

