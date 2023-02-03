President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 5, 2019.
Tuesday night will be the first time President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress without two Bay Area women seated directly behind him.
It is hardly a substantive part of the speaker or vice president’s job to serve as backdrops at the State of the Union, Washington’s annual pageantry of pomp and politics. But Nancy Pelosi, who has sat behind four different presidents presiding over a dozen joint sessions of Congress has probably had the most memorable non-speaking role of anyone before her.
The most iconic Pelosi pose came in 2019, when President Trump declared without a trace of irony that “we must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution.’’
Pelosi, dressed in a suffragette white pantsuit, stood to applause, clapping as she fully extended her arms in Trump’s direction, and shot him a sardonic look that lit up social media with both admiration and disdain.
“The Queen of the Condescending Applause,’’ a “walrus clap,’’ an “FU clap, a “clap back’’ were some of the social media labels, perhaps best described by a Twitter user as “the same clap I get from my wife when I told her I’ve changed a diaper.’’
Pelosi was less subtle the following year. Trump declined to shake the speaker’s outstretched hand after ascending to the podium and handing her a copy of the speech, and — after gaveling the session to order — Pelosi pointedly omitted the words: “I have the high privilege and distinct honor’’ from her standard introduction.
Pelosi appeared alternatively bemused and appalled as Trump denounced Democrats for wanting to “impose a socialist takeover’’ of health care, condemned California’s “catastrophic’’ decision to provide sanctuary to undocumented immigrants, and honored the bombastic right-wing talk-show host Rush Limbaugh — who months earlier had declared COVID as nothing more than the “common cold’’ — with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
When Trump finished, Pelosi took her copy of the speech and pointedly ripped it in half.
It was a sign of how House decorum had eroded. A decade earlier, as President Obama outlined the principles of his signature health-care plan to a Joint Session of Congress, he was interrupted by South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson when he noted that the benefits would not be available to undocumented immigrants.
“YOU LIE!’’ Wilson shouted.
Pelosi, seated behind Obama, glared at the heckler for 10 seconds with a withering look combining horror, disbelief and dismay, leaving no doubt such behavior would not be tolerated in her chamber.
Not all memorable moments were confrontational. When some members of her party refused to attend Trump’s State of the Union, she reminded them that they were honoring the office, not the man.
Perhaps the most magnanimous words about Pelosi ever uttered by a Republican came from President George W. Bush at the beginning of his 2007 State of the Union address, less than three weeks after she had become the first female Speaker.
“Tonight, I have a high privilege and distinct honor of my own, as the first President to begin the State of the Union message with these words: Madam Speaker.’’
After allowing time for a standing ovation in Pelosi’s honor, Bush continued:
“In his day, the late Congressman Thomas, D’Alesandro, Jr. from Baltimore, Maryland saw Presidents Roosevelt and Truman at this rostrum. But nothing could compare with the sight of his only daughter, Nancy, presiding tonight as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.’’
Pelosi beamed as the entire chamber rouse to applaud.
Don’t expect such dramatic moments — or any drama at all — from fellow Californian Kevin McCarthy with Biden at the rostrum.
Lawmakers assembled in the House chamber perform a complicated choreography of cheers, boos, standing ovations and silence, depending on their party and the issue. Republicans will be watching McCarthy carefully for cues. Pelosi will be seated with the rank and file and the eyes of the world on someone else.