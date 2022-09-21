Central Subway tunnel during construction.

The Central Subway tunnel during construction. {span}Starting Nov. 19, the Central Subway will be open on weekends as a short line, running from Chinatown to Fourth and Brannan. Cost and time overruns have plagued the project.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in town earlier this month to tub-thump the slow-rolling disaster that is the Central Subway project and to claim that when it commences service — which is now ostensibly Nov. 19 — it’ll be worth the wait.

That’s a hell of a thing to say, considering this project has been in conception since he was in high school and was put before voters when he was just out of college.

Joe Eskenazi is the managing editor and columnist for Mission Local, where a version of this article previously appeared. He has been covering the Central Subway project for more than a decade.