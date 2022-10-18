Whether you think of homelessness as contributing to fear and crime in The City, driving away businesses and tourists and making life more difficult for everybody, or as a humanitarian crisis in which thousands of people in San Francisco struggle to find a safe and warm place to sleep at night — or whether you support draconian “round ‘em up and ship ‘em away” measures or more compassionate efforts to make housing and treatment for mental illness and substance abuse more accessible — we are never going to resolve this crisis unless we see it in a broader context.
For decades, homelessness has been understood as a problem of American cities, not just San Francisco, but also New York, Los Angeles, Houston and so many others. This framing allows the federal government, and frequently state governments, to pass the buck to cities that do not have enough resources or political power to address a situation not entirely of their making.
The causes of homelessness go way beyond the city limits of San Francisco. State and federal funding decisions about mental health programs, unemployment assistance, Medicare and other issues contribute to homelessness in American cities. In San Francisco, powerful economic interests from outside The City buying up real estate, a tech boom that remade S.F. ‘s economy and the lack of adequate health care for many are just some of the causes of homelessness that no mayor or city politician can ameliorate.
What’s needed is a federal policy to ensure that all Americans, even if they live in San Francisco or other big cities, have access to affordable housing. This would require coordinated efforts around housing, wages and employment, education, health care and other areas throughout all levels of government.
Additionally, every proposal to address homelessness in San Francisco, including building supportive housing, paying overtime to police and making mental health or drug treatment more accessible, costs a lot of money. The responsibility of these costs falls to individual cities such as San Francisco, but no city has that kind of money.
Those who advocate various solutions to homelessness but do not stress government involvement beyond San Francisco are playing politics rather than trying to solve a complex problem. They are engaged in performative progressivism and angry chest-thumping.
America’s federalist system often makes it confusing to determine what level of government is responsible for solving what problems, but the extent to which homelessness is seen as the exclusive responsibility of municipal governments is absurd.
Nobody believes that interstates should be built and paid for by the counties through which they happen to pass, or that paying for border security should be the responsibility of the states that have international borders, or that each state or local government should be solely responsible for social security, unemployment insurance or veteran’s benefits for their residents. Even Florida’s right-wing Governor Ron DeSantis did not hesitate to ask Washington for assistance when his state was devastated by Hurricane Ian. In all these cases, the complexity and interconnectedness of the American economy is taken for granted and informs the policy approach.
But for some reason, when it comes to solving problems of homelessness, individual cities are expected to go it alone. This is largely because urban interests are under-represented in Washington.
For Republicans, it is also a lot easier to demonize big cities and the Democrats who run them than it is to try to help. Democratic presidential administrations further find it more politically useful to sidestep homelessness and frame it as a problem for cities to solve.
Refusing to recognize the need for national solutions to national problems makes it easier to blame scapegoats like Mayor London Breed, any of her predecessors in City Hall or, more frequently, the alleged excesses of progressive government in San Francisco. This last charge is particularly dishonest. Right-wing policies that cut funding for social programs are much more responsible for homelessness than whatever policies progressives in San Francisco, who almost never control city government, might have implemented.
Reframing homelessness not as something specific to San Francisco or Seattle, but as an American crisis that is most visible in major cities, would be an extremely important first step to moving from performative progressivism and angry chest-thumping to problem solving. Insisting that San Francisco, or any city, eliminate homelessness on its own is pointless and strengthens the view that cities, particularly San Francisco, have become failures.
Lincoln Mitchell has written numerous books and articles about The City and the Giants. Visit lincolnmitchell.com or follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell.