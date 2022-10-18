San Francisco homeless June 2022

A homeless encampment in the Tenderloin neighborhood on May 26, 2022. For decades, homelessness has been understood as a problem of American cities, not of state or federal governments.

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Whether you think of homelessness as contributing to fear and crime in The City, driving away businesses and tourists and making life more difficult for everybody, or as a humanitarian crisis in which thousands of people in San Francisco struggle to find a safe and warm place to sleep at night — or whether you support draconian “round ‘em up and ship ‘em away” measures or more compassionate efforts to make housing and treatment for mental illness and substance abuse more accessible — we are never going to resolve this crisis unless we see it in a broader context.

For decades, homelessness has been understood as a problem of American cities, not just San Francisco, but also New York, Los Angeles, Houston and so many others. This framing allows the federal government, and frequently state governments, to pass the buck to cities that do not have enough resources or political power to address a situation not entirely of their making.

Lincoln Mitchell has written numerous books and articles about The City and the Giants. Visit lincolnmitchell.com or follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell.