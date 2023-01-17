With Another Storm Arriving, Five Areas of California to Watch

Children scramble on debris washed ashore by earlier storm cycles, in Capitola (Santa Cruz County). While storms have dropped an immense amount of water on the state, just a small amount has found its way into storage.

The  storms that have pummeled California for weeks have taken nearly two dozen lives and caused billions of dollars in damage to public and private property.

The flip side, however, is that they dropped immense amounts of  water on a state that has suffered through severe drought for several years. At one point this month, an astonishing 160,000 cubic feet of water — 1.2 million gallons — was flowing through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta every second. That’s enough water to fill a reservoir the size of Folsom Lake, about 1 million acre-feet, in three days and doesn’t count water falling on other regions, such as Southern California.

Dan Walters has been a journalist for more than 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers. CalMatters is a nonprofit newsroom committed to explaining California politics and policy.

