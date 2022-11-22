A group of Hunters Point environmental activists demonstrate outside City Hall before a hearing on the ongoing cleanup of the toxic Superfund site at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
An image from April 2018 shows old buildings in parcel G at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examine
As U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enters her last weeks in leadership, she has the unique opportunity to leave her city an invaluable gift that has eluded it for decades — a fully remediated Hunters Point Naval Shipyard.
The shipyard sits on 638 acres of bayfront property in The City’s southeast corner, near the airport. Due to the disposal of massive amounts of post-War War II radioactive waste, Hunters Point has been a federal Superfund site since 1989. The U.S. Navy still owns the formerly commercial shipyard and is responsible for cleaning up its pollution under the supervision of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
As a tortuous cleanup process nears conclusion, it is apparent the site will not be returned to The City fully restored. The EPA has revealed that the cleanup will not be sufficient to allow unrestricted residential use. Instead, the EPA will let the Navy rely upon “caps” to cover contaminated soil left behind, and would impose “land use restrictions” to prevent future residents from planting gardens or doing other normal things that would risk dangerous exposures.
This incomplete cleanup will leave the site locked in litigation for many years to come. It would also frustrate the promise that Hunters Point could be the largest redevelopment project in the housing-starved city since the 1906 Great Earthquake.
This is not the cleanup San Franciscans envisioned or wanted. In 2000, 86% of voters passed Proposition P to demand that the shipyard “be cleaned to a level which would enable the unrestricted use of the property — the highest standard for cleanup established by (the EPA).” Shortly thereafter, the County Board of Supervisors codified the Prop. P mandate as official policy.
Yet in recent statements, the EPA has made it clear that it does not feel bound by Prop. P and that the Navy cleanup will fall far short of San Francisco’s official stance.
In the upcoming lame duck session, Congress will be, among other things, authorizing funding for all federal agencies for the rest of the fiscal year. As Speaker of the House during this short pivotal period, Representative Pelosi will wield extraordinary influence over the terms and conditions of the budgets and other critical authorizations for both the Navy and the EPA.
Accomplishing this will not be easy. It will require all her masterful leadership to overcome the entrenched positions of these large federal bureaucracies to ensure they truly abide by the overwhelming wishes of the people of San Francisco and return a Hunters Point that is fully clean.
