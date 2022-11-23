Glancing west from the Marin Headlands, whether through the fog or on a spectacularly sunny day, the sense that you are in a very special place is palpable. The Golden Gate, the crashing waves, the barking sea lions, the estuaries that pour into the Pacific, the plethora of marine wildlife that inhabits it — you are experiencing the wildly beautiful backyard sanctuary of San Francisco Bay: namely, the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.
This marine sanctuary is one of 15 resplendent national underwater parks in the United States, and this robust network is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Since its inception in 1972, the National Marine Sanctuary System has grown to conserve more than 620,000 square miles of incredible ocean waters and Great Lakes across the United States — that is a total area nearly as big as Alaska.
Working collaboratively with communities, local, state and federal agencies, and ocean stakeholders (you and me), our national marine sanctuaries have accomplished vital conservation policies that have not only led to healthier ecosystems but have prioritized people for the past 50 years by engaging the public in the protection of our ocean. These policies have led to improved environmental outcomes for everyone.
Here in California, we are fortunate to have a series of four amazing national marine sanctuaries: Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary to the south, Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary off the central coast, and Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuaries right here off the shores of the Bay Area. Designated in 1981 and 1989, respectively, the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary and Cordell Bank are doing amazing work for our local communities. Together, they are protecting an area equivalent to the size of Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks combined.
An astounding 4,581 square miles of vital ocean habitat encompassed within these two sanctuaries is a central feeding ground for epic marine mammals like blue whales who come to feed in the summer on gallons of krill. They protect nesting and forage grounds for over 180 species of birds, including the alliterative Sooty Shearwater that travels from New Zealand and Chile to indulge on the food-rich waters of these sanctuaries. These waters are home to over 390 species of fish and over 330 species of invertebrates, such as sponges, shrimp, deep sea corals, nudibranchs and other mollusks that thrive in this “Serengeti of the Sea.”
These sanctuaries maintain and improve the health of this productive marine ecosystem while reducing harmful impacts. Their creation in the 1980s ensured that oil drilling was prohibited, keeping dangerous and dirty oil platforms out of pristine habitats and harmful oil spills off our Bay Area beaches and waterfronts.
I spend a lot of time in and on the sanctuary waters and see firsthand how unique and biodiverse this marine ecosystem is. Whether I am harvesting my own fresh seafood or sharing the wonder and allure of aquatic discovery beneath the surface and along the rugged coast — words cab barely describe this spectacular nature we share.
I am also a member of the Greater Farallones Sanctuary Advisory Council and on the board of directors for Greater Farallones Association. The latter is the nonprofit partner to the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary and Cordell Bank, established in 1995 to support the sanctuaries; today, its staff of 26 jointly implements programs to study, conserve and educate communities about the sanctuaries and the ecosystems within, greatly leveraging federal funding in carrying out protection and management.
Together, through this unique partnership, these nonprofits reach thousands of K-12 students per year with immersive field trips to the coast and in-classroom learning experiences. Sanctuary education programs increase appreciation about our local coast and inspire students from all backgrounds to enter the fields of marine science and ocean conservation.
Launching among the first wave of community-based science programs in the early 1990s, the association and Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary started the award-winning Beach Watch program that monitors beaches spanning 211 miles of sanctuary coastline. Utilizing trained volunteers, this undeniably valuable program has gathered data and evidence that is used by the federal government to document the damage to wildlife and habitat from oil spills, determine clean up end points, identify birds and mammals at risk from oil pollution, and inform restoration projects.
Data from Beach Watch were used to secure more than $52 million in restoration funds to increase protection of natural resources and enhance lost recreational uses along the central and northern California coasts and has served as a model program for other coastal agencies and communities in other sanctuaries and beyond.
As we head into the holiday season, I encourage everyone to remember and celebrate the life-long connections being generated by our national marine sanctuaries. We rely on these marine networks to inspire community-based solutions that help us understand and nurture our nation’s most spectacular underwater habitats, wildlife, archaeological wonders and cultural seascapes. Won’t you join me for the next 50?
Francesca Koeis an advocate for ocean conservation and marine life stewardship, who serves as a
Sanctuary Advisory Council member for the
Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary and
board member of the Greater Farallones Association.