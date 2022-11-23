Glancing west from the Marin Headlands, whether through the fog or on a spectacularly sunny day, the sense that you are in a very special place is palpable. The Golden Gate, the crashing waves, the barking sea lions, the estuaries that pour into the Pacific, the plethora of marine wildlife that inhabits it — you are experiencing the wildly beautiful backyard sanctuary of San Francisco Bay: namely, the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.

This marine sanctuary is one of 15 resplendent national underwater parks in the United States, and this robust network is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Since its inception in 1972, the National Marine Sanctuary System has grown to conserve more than 620,000 square miles of incredible ocean waters and Great Lakes across the United States — that is a total area nearly as big as Alaska.

Francesca Koe is an advocate for ocean conservation and marine life stewardship, who serves as a

Sanctuary Advisory Council member for the

Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary and

board member of the Greater Farallones Association.

