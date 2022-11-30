I still remember how excited I was the first day I saw the slow street on Sanchez Street near our house in Noe Valley. My son and I were biking down to Ocean Beach so he could play in the sand and I could get some exercise and a little calm from watching the waves, which is how we survived the pandemic. That’s when we saw the signs.
Walking down Sanchez became our nightly ritual back then. We’d walk to get ice cream at Mitchell’s and then head over to Upper Noe Rec, so that our son could work off the sugar before bedtime. The neighborhood, which had been rather quiet and disconnected since we moved in 16 years ago, started to feel more like a community, despite the six feet of required distance.
One house put up rainbow LEDs around the garage door and added a button that played a short snippet of a song. I’d lift our 3-year-old up to press it and then we’d all dance, which was mostly him asking one of us to spin him around. One of the construction sites had a wall that read “POST NO BILLS,” so people started posting pictures of famous Bills, like Bill and Ted, Bill Gates, birds with bills and so on.
My wife and I moved to Noe Valley 16 years ago and the sense of community has never been as strong as it’s become since Sanchez became a slow street. There’s something about having a thoroughfare where you feel safe to walk, bike and roll without hurry that nourishes new connections and brings people together. We’ve become friends with so many neighbors we would never have met otherwise: a fellow former teacher who I now share stories about my son’s new elementary school with on a regular basis; a retired art teacher who lost her husband right before the pandemic but found her community and hides tiny art figurines around to delight her neighbors; and a fellow parent to have coffee with while our kids make chalk art.
Slow streets have also helped us remain bicycle commuters even after having our son. I’ve commuted by bike for over 37 years and I’ve never felt as safe as I have biking on slow streets. As the slow street network grew and gave us more safe routes to bike through The City, I was inspired to purchase an electric bike so that I could keep biking my constantly growing son around San Francisco.
We bike along two to three slow streets in the course of our daily commute. Now that there are so many more safe streets to ride on, we go everywhere from tutoring in West Portal to T-ball games at Golden Gate Park to karate class in Bernal Heights. We’re able to do all of our shopping on our e-bike as well. And in the evenings, we all fit on the bike for trips to the movies and ice cream. We’ve only had our e-bike for two years and it already has over 4,000 miles on it. We’re not alone either, the bike parking at school drop-off is completely full, with extra bikes spilling out across the school yard. It’s a testament to just how well suited the e-bike is to city life, once there is a safe network of slow streets to ride on.
San Francisco’s slow streets program is transitioning to permanency in December. But over half the streets in the current network are not being included, many of them in our commute through the Sunset district up to Golden Gate Park. Gaps in the safe network of slow streets we rely upon will put my family’s safety at risk for doing our part to reduce traffic and stop climate change.
This last election showed that two-thirds of San Franciscans want more safe places to walk, bike and roll. We need the slow streets program to be expanded and strengthened more than ever. We’ve already had 30 pedestrian fatalities this year just through October. Back in 2014 — the year that was so bad it prompted our Vision Zero program for pedestrian safety — we had 31.
The implications of the autonomous vehicle future are profound, and there’s nowhere better to contemplate them than in the backseat of a driverless car named Macaroni
Slow streets have woven themselves into the fabric of our community and our everyday lives. They’ve connected us not just to places but to the people in them. This is the San Francisco I want my son to grow up in, a safe space with strong communities where we’ve all learned to slow down and appreciate all that this amazing city we share has to offer.
Andrew Casteel is the father of a first grader, a bike commuter and co-chair of