26099585_web1_210810-SFE-ROSEN-SLOWSTREETS_1

Sanchez Street, seen near 24th Street, is one of The City’s many roadways that has become a permanent slow street.

 Jordi Molina

I still remember how excited I was the first day I saw the slow street on Sanchez Street near our house in Noe Valley. My son and I were biking down to Ocean Beach so he could play in the sand and I could get some exercise and a little calm from watching the waves, which is how we survived the pandemic. That’s when we saw the signs.

Walking down Sanchez became our nightly ritual back then. We’d walk to get ice cream at Mitchell’s and then head over to Upper Noe Rec, so that our son could work off the sugar before bedtime. The neighborhood, which had been rather quiet and disconnected since we moved in 16 years ago, started to feel more like a community, despite the six feet of required distance.

Andrew Casteel is the father of a first grader, a bike commuter and co-chair of

the Slow Sanchez community organization.

