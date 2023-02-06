28320375_web1_200124-SFE-Lowell_1

Lowell High School recommends that students take two math courses simultaneously, often Algebra 1 and Geometry, in order to get to Calculus by senior year, because San Francisco public middle schools do not offer Algebra 1 in eighth grade. 

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

Eight years ago, San Francisco United School District (SFUSD) eliminated accelerated math classes in middle and high schools, including the possibility of taking Algebra 1 in eighth grade. The policy idea was that all students would be required to travel and learn together through the same heterogeneous math classes until the end of their 10th grade year. Only then would students become eligible to take accelerated math courses.

Over the subsequent several years, SFUSD claimed its controversial policy — sometimes called “detracking” — had been a success. However, in October 2021 a detailed analysis published by Families for San Francisco (an organization I lead) debunked those claims. In fact, SFUSD’s assertions of success were misleading, unsupported and cherry-picked. Even worse, new inequities were introduced that correlated with a further decline in the enrollments and success of our Black and brown students in Algebra 2. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Patrick Wolff is executive director of Families for San Francisco, and the parent of two children who attended public school in San Francisco.

Tags

You May Also Like