Father Oreste Trinchieri was a member of the Salesian order, which was founded in 1859 by a young Italian priest, Father John Bosco. Father Bosco made it his life’s work to help street children in his native Turin, using a then-unheard-of approach based on love rather than punishment. Bosco’s tenets were simple: love children because they are children; always take time to listen to them; love what they love. Bosco’s efforts on behalf of these despised and abandoned youth led to his canonization in 1934. 

In 1897, four Salesian priests came to San Francisco to head the moribund SS. Peter and Paul Church, at the time located at the corner of Filbert and DuPont (now Grant) streets. They had worked in missions in Palestine, Mexico and Argentina, pursuing their order’s special emphasis on helping Catholic youth. They revitalized SS. Peter and Paul, making it the church for all the Italian immigrants in the city.

