Father Trinchieri Orestes and North Beach youth at St. Peter and Paul Church. “From the minute ‘Father Trink’ arrived in town, August 1, 1914, everything started to change,” recalled Eugene Semenza, who was a member of the Union Street Gang in 1914. “Such was the power of one man with a dedicated purpose.”
George Elmer Sheldon/S.F. Examiner, Archive of Bancroft Library/UC Berkeley
Saints Peter and Paul Church is seen under construction on Filbert Street on Washington Square, circa 1923. In 1921, Father Oreste Trinchieri started the Salesian Boys’ Club for North Beach youth; the clubhouse was in the parish house of the old church on Grant Avenue.
Photo by Horace Chaffee. Archive of S.F. Department of Public Works /OpenSFHistory.org
Editor's Note
This special two-part column is the debut of author Gary Kamiya’s award-winning San Francisco history column, “Portals of the Past,” in The Examiner. It will run every two weeks on Sunday.
Father Oreste Trinchieri was a member of the Salesian order, which was founded in 1859 by a young Italian priest, Father John Bosco. Father Bosco made it his life’s work to help street children in his native Turin, using a then-unheard-of approach based on love rather than punishment. Bosco’s tenets were simple: love children because they are children; always take time to listen to them; love what they love. Bosco’s efforts on behalf of these despised and abandoned youth led to his canonization in 1934.
In 1897, four Salesian priests came to San Francisco to head the moribund SS. Peter and Paul Church, at the time located at the corner of Filbert and DuPont (now Grant) streets. They had worked in missions in Palestine, Mexico and Argentina, pursuing their order’s special emphasis on helping Catholic youth. They revitalized SS. Peter and Paul, making it the church for all the Italian immigrants in the city.
But they were unable to vanquish the epidemic of youthful misbehavior in the neighborhood. As Donald Andrew Casper writes in his 1964 biography “Oreste Trinchieri, S.D.B.: An Apostle of Youth,” “The North Beach of 50 years ago was infested with juvenile delinquency. Gangs congregated on street corners, thronged into the alleys, and made the area unsafe ... Little or nothing was done to help the delinquents of North Beach before the arrival of Father Trinchieri. These half-forgotten boys of the streets had no playgrounds. These poor victims of a seemingly endless struggle could not partake in the knowledge for which they craved: who would see to their welfare and send them to school? ... Many boys were already gripped by crime and by the underworld’s professional ‘talent-scouts.’”
Father Trink, as the boys of the neighborhood soon began calling him, hit North Beach like a one-man, black-robed tornado. His first move was to establish the first Boy Scout troops in North Beach, following the credo that boys who had gotten into trouble simply needed something constructive to do. The formation of the Boy Scout troops “sounded the death knell for our gang’s favorite activities,” recalled Eugene Semenza, who grew up on Filbert Street between Grant and Stockton. “Before we knew it, our infamous members were standing in Roos Bros. Department Store being outfitted with khaki-colored shirts and breeches, wide-brimmed felt hats, shin guards, canteens and axes. Each outfit cost $5 and was paid for by Father Trink.” Father Trinchieri enlisted at least 300 Boy Scouts from the neighborhood.
The change was instantaneous. Wayward boys that the two North Beach beat policemen, officers McDonald and O’Conner, had held in suspicion, and sometimes had to lock up, started going on 14-mile night hikes in Marin to Camp Taylor, singing “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary” around campfires at 2 a.m., marching in parades and selling Liberty Bonds to help the war effort. A North Beach businessman named Sam Fugazi, who ran a travel agency, offered a silk American flag to whatever Scout troop sold the most bonds. Because the members of Semenza’s troop were only 12 years old, Montgomery Street bankers eagerly bought bonds from them, and they won the coveted prize.
When the war ended in 1918 and scouting became less popular, Father Trinchieri began what would prove to be his most important intervention in the lives of North Beach youth: organizing sports teams. In 1921, he started the Salesian Boys’ Club, whose clubhouse was in the old church parish house on Grant Avenue. Drawing on the 300 Boy Scouts he had signed up, he started a Salesian basketball team.
In the early 1900s, many young Italian Americans were drawn to street gangs until a priest from Turin appeared at Saints Peter and Paul Church
“I remember getting my first basketball uniform as a member of the Salesians,” Semenza recalled. “From the minute I put it on, life became something special.” Within two years, Semenza’s 110-pound team “became one of the glories of North Beach,” using their speed to defeat the 130-pound S.F. Boys Club, the 145-pound team from Tamalpais High and then winning the California State Championship by defeating the Oakland All-Comers. Father Trinchieri became known as “The Priest of Basketball.”
Father Trinchieri then started youth baseball teams, which played in a vacant lot next to the church. When a ball would break a neighbor’s window, all the kids would run away, but Father Trinchieri would pay for the repair himself, telling the boys, “It just happened. You come back and play — I want you there to play.”
“I am at a loss, today, to describe the variety of activities Father Trink brought to our generation,” Semenza recalled. “There were picnics with games and prizes, a club house that had pool and billiards. We put on scores of theatrical shows and our newspaper was published by kids of every size assisting the makeup man, Father Trink. For our band, 50 musical instruments ranged from clarinets to French horns, with free lessons for everyone from Bert Paranelli … Everything was paid for by Father Trink.”
Trink had help, not least from the Italian-American notables of North Beach and elsewhere in The City. “Everyone knew and loved him, from ‘Sunny Jim’ Rolph to Mayor Rossi,” writes Semenza. “A.P. Giannini, long before he pioneered the bank of Italy into the present Bank of America, gave the priest unlimited financial support.”
All the while, Father Trinchieri was a constant presence in North Beach. He was The City’s original “street priest,” unafraid to walk into the quarter’s most disreputable dives at any time of day or night. “Each day the North Beach police department welcomed his visits and released their most notorious, case-hardened boys into his care,” Semenza recalled. “At night, you were bound to encounter him pacing the alleys and saloons, a striking figure in those dark back streets, heading off trouble.”
Father Trinchieri was the opposite of a self-righteous, self-important prelate. He had a keen sense of humor, and poked fun at his boys so habitually that they would worry when he didn’t tease them. When they would ask him how he had found out some supposed secret, he would say with twinkling eyes, “My detectives.” For the boys of North Beach, he was not just a priest: He was a friend.
His efforts paid off. North Beach went from being the neighborhood with the largest number of juvenile delinquents in The City to the neighborhood with one of the lowest.
In 1934, Father Trinchieri had a serious stroke and was not expected to live. He begged his superiors to allow him to die not in a hospital but surrounded by his beloved boys. His wish was granted, and he survived another year. But in January 1936, while attending a victory dinner for Mayor Angelo Rossi, he had a heart attack and died. He was 51 years old. Overwhelmed with grief, Mayor Rossi halted the festivities and asked the 2,000 people in attendance to pray for his late friend.
Father Trinchieri’s body lay in state at SS. Peter and Paul. Thousands of mourners filed past to pay their last respects. The priest was laid to rest under a simple marble slab at the Salesian House of Studies in Richmond.
Father Trink’s boys never forgot him. In 1942, six years after his death, 1,000 of his former charges attended the annual mass held in his honor at his church. Seventy five of them then drove to his grave in Richmond.
In “We Remember,” a searingly emotional essay that concludes the biography of Father Trinchieri, Thomas De Matei writes, “Go wherever you will, you won’t find a lad who doesn’t cherish in his memory some revealing moment with Father — exclusively his own. That’s the kind of man he was. Once you knew him, something, something indefinable kept him forever in your memory. Sacrifice, solicitude, affection, humor, all that go to form a priestly friend of youth, were his in all God’s abundance.”
Father Trink’s legacy lives on. On June 18, 2022, the club he founded — now called the Salesian Boys’ and Girls’ Club — celebrated its 100th anniversary. It has over 600 youth members, of all races and ethnicities, to whom it offers a wide range of activities. Last year, it awarded over $250,000 in scholarships to more than 50 members to assist with grammar, high school and college tuition.
At the end of James Hilton’s 1934 novel “Goodbye Mr. Chips,” the beloved schoolteacher Chips, a lifelong bachelor, is on his deathbed when a friend whispers it was a pity that he never had children. Chips opens his eyes and says, “But I have, you know, I have…Thousands of ‘em. Thousands of ‘em…And all boys.”
The same could be said of Father Oreste Trinchieri of North Beach.