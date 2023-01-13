And now SFUSD's High School Task Force, in contrast to the recent school board and new superintendent's repeated commitments to good governance, may be repeating the same mistakes that have plagued the district over the past decade or more — ignoring the multiple crises in middle schools and the district's consistent inability to prepare students for high school, college and careers. Instead, the task force is focused on potentially undoing academic admissions to Lowell High School.
Many experts believe that a student's reading comprehension level at third grade sets his or her future educational path. Early intervention and infusion of resources, support and standards are essential for promoting successful educational outcomes for our students. But middle school is the pivotal link for late starters and students who had insufficient exposure to opportunities in elementary school.
In 2019, the district announced that just 61% of middle school graduates were ready for high school. ANY high school. And yet students were sent forward. Today, those percentages have only worsened to 56% of eighth graders reaching or surpassing grade level proficiency in English and 43% in math.
If we are to improve the education and futures of all students, we must act boldly and not narrowly focus on Lowell admissions standards that might affect a small fraction of middle school graduates. All students need and deserve a solid foundation in middle school — including preparing them to take and pass eighth-grade algebra if they so choose — in order to be successful at Lowell, Ruth Asawa School of the Arts (SOTA) or whichever high school they ultimately attend.
The question of who attends Lowell or SOTA pales in comparison to the immediate urgency of addressing and improving the conditions and educational outcomes at our middle schools.
At the cost of $500,000, the consultant running the High School Task Force has developed a student/parent survey with no input from task force members that is intended to guide them over the next 10-12 weeks to make a recommendation about Lowell and SOTA admissions. Thus far, nothing has been shared with the task force or the public on essential facts and data on which to base any decision to change Lowell admissions. This is a disservice and shirks our responsibilities to middle school students entering every high school.
When the district made changes to its Lowell admissions policy in 2018 and during the pandemic, there was no consultation or study about the impact on students, what support incoming students might need or any alternative admissions models. It was too late to do the job the right way so they just did it the fast way. The district must not repeat that mistake.
The existing district-wide data on high school readiness of graduating eighth graders masks the mind-boggling disparities among middle schools and among different demographic groups. At some schools and among some students, the percentage of graduates ready for high school is considerably under one-third. COVID school closures increased learning loss, widened the disparities and are another wake up call for the district to devote time and attention to this urgent problem.
The burning crisis facing all our families in all our middle schools must be faced first. The task force should delay its consideration of high school admissions until it understands and improves on what is going on in our middle schools.
The task force should collect and evaluate data on why students are not meeting attendance and achievement standards in middle schools, ask teachers what they need to carry out their teaching responsibilities effectively, analyze whether the district has met its support responsibilities related to all students and parents and look to other school districts for more successful models. With regard to Lowell, it should take a hard look at differences between student outcomes during the lottery years and during the regular "three band admissions" system, which admits 70% of the class based on grades and test scores and admits 30% after an independent and individual analysis of their academic promise, activities and contributions in middle school and societal obstacles they have overcome.
Marina Middle School administrators are accused of inadequate safety practices and breaking education laws
Our students’ and families’ futures deserve and depend upon more than quick enrollment changes. The High School Task Force must request and then dig deeply into the data and make recommendations based on facts, sound educational policy and a thorough examination of what the district has actually done or not done to educate and support students. Rushing to meet a self-imposed April deadline negates the opportunity and obligation to do right by all San Francisco students and families.
John Trasviña, a San Francisco native, has devoted his career to immigrant and civil rights in multiple civil rights advocacy organizations and Democratic presidential administrations. He is former dean of the University of San Francisco School of Law and former assistant secretary of the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.