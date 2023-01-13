School district rally

San Francisco Unified School District teachers, faculty and supporters rally in front of 555 Franklin Street, the administration offices of the school district, on Tuesday, May 10, 2016.

 Emma Chiang/Special to the Examiner

I’m proud to be a product of our San Francisco public schools. The Examiner’s recent Marina Middle School expose, however, is the latest indictment of the conditions and chaotic atmosphere of our schools today. 

And now SFUSD's High School Task Force, in contrast to the recent school board and new superintendent's repeated commitments to good governance, may be repeating the same mistakes that have plagued the district over the past decade or more — ignoring the multiple crises in middle schools and the district's consistent inability to prepare students for high school, college and careers. Instead, the task force is focused on potentially undoing academic admissions to Lowell High School.

John Trasviña, a San Francisco native, has devoted his career to immigrant and civil rights in multiple civil rights advocacy organizations and Democratic presidential administrations. He is former dean of the University of San Francisco School of Law and former assistant secretary of the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

 

