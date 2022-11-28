As the former San Francisco Elections Commission president, I shared the same jaw-dropping reaction as the general public when I heard the current Elections Commission chose not to renew the contract of Elections Director John Arntz: a highly esteemed, competent public servant who has led the department and San Francisco elections with distinction for over 20 years.

The Department of Elections is tasked with running free, fair and functional elections in San Francisco. Elections have strict deadlines for filing and administering every step. It is a marathon task: while Election Day is just one day, the department must run voting centers, set up ballot drop boxes, send mail-in ballots and train thousands of poll workers prior to every Election Day — only to be followed by the counting of the ballots. In my five years of service on the Elections Commission, Arntz was present every step of the way; his exemplary leadership restored voter confidence in a once shaky department and transformed the Department of Elections into one of the best run departments in The City.

Viva Mogi is the former two-term president of the Elections Commission and served from 2017-2022. She was formally the national field director and current trainer for APIAVote, a national APIA voter education organization. 

