It must drive conservatives crazy to realize how little they have to show for nearly a half-century of ridiculing, berating and slandering San Francisco Democrats.
U.N. Ambassador Jeanne Kirkpatrick set off howls of laughter and derision at the 1984 Republican Convention when she disparaged “San Francisco Democrats’’ as symbols of weakness, self-loathing, and moral bankruptcy.
Ever since, provocateurs from Newt Gingrich and Tucker Carlson to Elon Musk, have employed the phrase to scare Americans of excessive liberalism’s looming threat.
And yet, 81 million Americans voted for a San Francisco Democrat for Vice President in the last Presidential election. In November, California voters overwhelmingly re-elected a San Francisco Democrat as governor. Both are talked about as potential candidates for president.
Why don’t images of gyrating beatniks, self-righteous vegans or men showing affection to one another — favorites of GOP political ads — scare more Americans about the “woke” peril at their doorstep? A lot of the credit goes to two San Francisco women, now in their final acts on the national stage.
The coast-to-coast attention paid to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s announcement that she would not seek re-election, coming a month after Rep. Nancy Pelosi departed from House leadership, underscores how much the Pacific Heights duo define what it means to be a San Francisco Democrat.
Republicans continue to warn that Democrats’ triumphs will transform middle America into Babylon by the Bay.
Yet it is hard to observe Feinstein and Pelosi over their decades of service and take warnings about San Francisco imposing its radicalism on the nation seriously.
Feinstein is a stately and deliberate presence in the Senate, with a reputation for shunning political gimmickry and vitriol in favor of diplomacy, even as many of her liberal constituents complain about her lack of stridency.
Pelosi, though more liberal and bombastic, is a devout, non-drinking, mother of five and grandmother, who will celebrate the 60th anniversary of her marriage to Paul Pelosi in September.
The pair have not only presented a dignified image of what it means to be a San Francisco Democrat, they have helped move ideas once considered politically risky into the mainstream.
Years before either was elected to Congress, Pelosi worked with Feinstein to bring the 1984 Democratic Convention to Moscone Center. When concerns were raised that the large gay and lesbian population would harm the party’s image, Pelosi would have none of it.
“This is a city of equal rights and all God’s children,’’ she said at the time, shaming those less tolerant. “One of the reasons San Francisco is the way it is because other places out there don’t practice what they preach.’’
Feinstein, who as mayor had vetoed domestic partner legislation, nevertheless officiated the same-sex marriage of a top aide in the Senate, and sponsored legislation to ensure such marriages were recognized federally.
Of course Feinstein and Pelosi do not embody all that is San Francisco. They are among the wealthiest residents of one of the nation’s most expensive cities. Their prolific fundraising efforts means they spend an inordinate amount of time with others in the top 1 percent. They are mainstream politicians in a city where many believe times call for radical change.
Yet they have provided a reality check to the wildest mischaracterizations of the city’s politics. They have displayed to an entire generation — perhaps more — what it really means to be a San Francisco Democrat.
Nancy Pelosi has served in the House longer than all but four of the chamber’s members. When she was first sworn-in after winning a special election in 1987, more than a dozen of her current colleagues had not yet been born.
Feinstein has served longer than all but two current senators. On the tragic day of the Moscone-Milk assassinations that propelled Feinstein to the mayorship, two dozen of the senators she serves with today had yet to celebrate their 10th birthday.
It is not by chance that such mainstream figures emerged from a city with such liberal leanings.
It was Feinstein’s resistance to liberals — shutting down the city’s bathhouses during the AIDS crisis, supporting the death penalty — which earned her the votes she needed in more conservative corners of the state.
And Pelosi’s election to Congress in 1987 was made possible because Rep. Phil Burton had removed several of San Francisco’s most liberal neighborhoods and placed them in the Marin County district held by his younger brother, John.
Pelosi’s 3,900 vote victory over the more liberal Harry Britt, was possible only because she swept precincts in the Sunset, Outer Mission and other conservative neighborhoods.
It will be a long time before whoever replaces Feinstein or Pelosi can rise to their stature. But San Francisco Democrats are far from gone.
The conventional wisdom holds that after President Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris are the next most likely to capture the 2024 Democratic nomination.
Neither of them may ever win the presidency, but thanks to Feinstein and Pelosi, being “San Francisco Democrats’’ is not what will stop them.