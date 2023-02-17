It must drive conservatives crazy to realize how little they have to show for nearly a half-century of ridiculing, berating and slandering San Francisco Democrats.

U.N. Ambassador Jeanne Kirkpatrick set off howls of laughter and derision at the 1984 Republican Convention when she disparaged “San Francisco Democrats’’ as symbols of weakness, self-loathing, and moral bankruptcy.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of

the University of California’s Washington Center. He has been writing about

California politics from Washington, D.C., for nearly 30 years.

Tags

You May Also Like