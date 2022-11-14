Portia Li, editor of San Francisco’s Wind bilingual Chinese-English newspaper, wrote on November 10, “Although (District 4 Supervisor candidate Joel) Engardio is not Chinese, he has gained many Chinese American friends and supporters through the recall of the school board movement since last year. Many Chinese American parents were silent in the past, but the recall of the school board movement woke them up.”
While the results of several races are still unclear, including the aforementioned supervisor race and Commissioner Ann Hsu’s bid for the school board, this November’s city election demonstrated once again the political power of San Francisco’s Asian Americans, particularly its Chinese American voters. The District 4 supervisor election was most symbolic and dramatic in this regard, as the Sunset has voted in Chinese American supervisors ever since district elections started in 2000. While roughly 60,000 votes have yet to be tallied as of late Sunday afternoon, the latest results have Engardio 461 votes ahead of incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar, 11,326 to 10,865.
Mar won his seat in 2018 in a highly contested campaign from a field of eight candidates, with his main competition from Chinese American politician Jessica Ho. For this election, Mar leaned on his legislative accomplishments to the district, such as his Crime Prevention through Community Policing Act and his Veterans Affordable Housing Access Act.
Engardio, an early supporter of the school board recall effort, had much of his work covered in the local Chinese print and television media. Many volunteers for his campaign worked with Engardio in the earlier recall efforts. Chinese American volunteer Kit Lam noted that monolingual elders told him that they would vote for Engardio after seeing Cantonese advertisements on KTSF Channel 26 featuring Lam encouraging such a vote.
Li said, “For sure they (Asian Americans) are no longer only looking at the last names. Definitely they care more about the issues and the future. The admissions policy of Lowell High School is a very recent example to influence their votes. I think the Chinese American voters send their messages to all elected officials as well. They will vote and vote for the candidates who truly address the needs of the community.”
Precinct and neighborhood early results confirm Li’s assessment. With the many incidents of Asian hate in the news recently, public safety was the top issue for Asian American voters in a recent fall poll sponsored by the San Francisco Standard. District Attorney candidates John Hamasaki (a fourth-generation Japanese American), Maurice Chenier, Joe Alioto Veronese and mayoral appointee Brooke Jenkins all worked to secure Asian American votes. Chinese Americans Nancy Tung, a 2019 district attorney candidate, and Mary Jung, organizer of the Chesa Boudin recall, backed Jenkins over the others. Chinatown, the Sunset and Visitacion Valley neighborhoods, where a high number of Asian American voters reside, voted 60%, 53% and 52%, respectively, for Jenkins as the first of the ranked choice. Those votes had a strong contribution to Jenkins’ 47% citywide support (as of Sunday afternoon).
Public education is another issue of crucial importance to Asian American voters, who make up 34% of San Francisco’s population, the second largest ethnic group behind European Americans (who make up 45% of The City’s population).
Chinese American Vick Chung, trustee candidate of San Francisco Community College, currently the third highest vote receiver in the CCSF race, ran as a slate with fellow candidates Susan Solomon and Anita Martinez. Regardless, many precincts in the Sunset and Outer Richmond voted for Chung and Chinese American candidate Jill Yee as their first and second choice. Precinct 9418 in the central part of the Sunset currently has 163 votes for Chung, 161 votes for Yee and 133 for the third most popular Martinez.
Mayor-appointed Board of Education Commissioner Ann Hsu volunteered to help sign up many new non-citizen voters in advance of the February school board recall. While she was widely pilloried for poorly worded statements early in the election campaign, she raised tens of thousands more than the other five school board candidates in this election. She currently is the third highest recipient of votes for the three open seats, now with 96,534, 272 votes more than current fourth-place candidate Alida Fisher.
Dozens of precincts with a high percentage of Asian American voters chose Hsu first: Chinatown, Sunset, Visitacion Valley and the Outer Richmond. Chinatown’s densest precinct, 7325, gave Hsu 206 votes, with 179 votes going to Commissioner Lisa Weissman-Ward and 161 votes going to Commissioner Lainie Motamedi.
Community organizer Josephine Zhao said, “I am grateful that our community fought for Commissioner Ann Hsu.”
The San Francisco Chronicle reports these election results represent a shift to the center and should be considered wins for Mayor London Breed. While the article cites Breed’s visit to Chinatown, it never mentions the contributions of Asian American voters, there or in other parts of town.
Delta Chinatown Initiative Founder Lily Ho said, “This isn’t about left or right politics that the media tries to bait, because Asian Americans don’t care for virtue signaling politics. Asian Americans are pragmatic, and are most concerned about working family issues, and for the fourth time this year, they’ve voted that way — education, safety, and quality of life.”