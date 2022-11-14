Grant Avenue in Chinatown on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Portia Li, editor of San Francisco’s Wind bilingual Chinese-English newspaper, wrote on November 10, “Although (District 4 Supervisor candidate Joel) Engardio is not Chinese, he has gained many Chinese American friends and supporters through the recall of the school board movement since last year. Many Chinese American parents were silent in the past, but the recall of the school board movement woke them up.” 

While the results of several races are still unclear, including the aforementioned supervisor race and Commissioner Ann Hsu’s bid for the school board, this November’s city election demonstrated once again the political power of San Francisco’s Asian Americans, particularly its Chinese American voters. The District 4 supervisor election was most symbolic and dramatic in this regard, as the Sunset has voted in Chinese American supervisors ever since district elections started in 2000. While roughly 60,000 votes have yet to be tallied as of late Sunday afternoon, the latest results have Engardio 461 votes ahead of incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar, 11,326 to 10,865. 

