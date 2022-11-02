Math gap for Black SFUSD students - chart
Matt Petty/S.F. Examiner

Every year, parents and kids brush off backpacks, choose outfits and send their children to their first day of school brimming with hope. Parents and caregivers have spent years pouring love into their children. We cheered them on as they took their first steps and spoke their first words. We whispered words of hope and confidence on their first day: “You’re going to learn to read. You have such a bright future! I love you so much. You can do this!”

It’s the fundamental expectation kids and parents have of school: Learning to read and do basic math.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Meredith Dodson is executive director

of the San Francisco Parent Coalition, a parent advocacy organization that centers the needs

of children and youth in San Francisco public schools by bringing together a diverse network

of parents and caregivers to advocate for a

thriving, equitable school system. @sfparents