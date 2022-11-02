Every year, parents and kids brush off backpacks, choose outfits and send their children to their first day of school brimming with hope. Parents and caregivers have spent years pouring love into their children. We cheered them on as they took their first steps and spoke their first words. We whispered words of hope and confidence on their first day: “You’re going to learn to read. You have such a bright future! I love you so much. You can do this!”
It’s the fundamental expectation kids and parents have of school: Learning to read and do basic math.
Yet our public school system has not delivered on that promise for many kids. Instead for too many years, San Francisco’s public schools have passed along and graduated huge numbers of children — specifically, Black children — who the system’s schools never taught to read or do basic math, irrevocably damaging their future.
Early failures are compounding. Third graders who are not reading at grade level are among the most vulnerable to dropping out of school in high school. A child who can’t read proficiently in fourth grade will not be able to understand approximately half of their curriculum. High school dropouts are more likely to be arrested or become a parent as a teenager. It shouldn’t be surprising that according to the National Adult Literacy Survey, 70% of all incarcerated adults cannot read at a fourth-grade level.
These are enormous stakes, and not just for the kids.
Only 7.6%, or 4,285, of our district’s student population is Black. This figure has been steadily declining, with Black families leaving the district at a faster rate than average. Five years ago, Black children made up 8.6% of our student population, or 5,237 kids.
SFUSD’s status quo for educating our Black students was appalling before COVID-19. Too many adults hoped that good intentions were enough. San Francisco’s school board for years was notoriously noisy about its commitment to equity. But performative politics never translated to educational outcomes.
Enter COVID-19. Schools in San Francisco were remote for a year and a half with disastrous consequences for kids that the district was already failing. Despite SFUSD leadership’s endless lip service about equity, new data from the California Department of Education shows that SFUSD is worse at educating our Black students than other districts in the state (and our state is frightfully bad at educating Black students). Though last week SFUSD applauded itself for outperforming the state, looking at recently released post-pandemic student math and literacy data, the district failed to acknowledge how our Black students fared during the pandemic: much worse than their counterparts across the state.
Black student outcomes at SFUSD were already below the state average before the pandemic and school closures. But they dropped dramatically according to the new data, down 33% versus 22% for the average Black student in California. Now, only 9% of Black students are proficient in math compared to 16% for the state.
It gets worse. Before the pandemic and school closures, 12% of Black middle schoolers were math proficient, compared to a state average of 18%. Now, that number has been cut in half, and only 6% of Black middle schoolers are math proficient compared to a state average of 14%. In 7th grade, only 2% of Black SFUSD students are math proficient.
These numbers are devastating, and they should shake all of us to our core.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.