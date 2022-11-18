The Edwin M. Lee Apartments, an affordable housing complex, which opened in May 2021. In addition to maintaining the broken status quo that’s resulted in a massive housing shortage, Prop. D’s loss makes it all but impossible for San Francisco to meet its state housing goals.
As vote tallies rolled in on Election Night, the biggest loss for San Franciscans was Proposition D, a measure to make it faster and easier to build new homes. It failed by just a few thousand votes, due largely to a competing measure on the ballot, Prop. E, which served to drag down Prop. D.
The defeat of Prop. D has profound ramifications for San Francisco. In addition to maintaining the broken status quo that’s resulted in a massive housing shortage, Prop. D’s loss makes it all but impossible for San Francisco to meet its state housing goals. San Francisco has now all but guaranteed it will lose significant control over local land use. The state must be firm in holding San Francisco — and any other city that fails to comply with state housing law — accountable.
Prop. D’s defeat has consequences for everyone, and San Francisco’s failure to create real solutions for our housing crisis has all but guaranteed a significant loss of local control over land use. As chair of the state Senate Housing Committee, I believe the state needs to hold all cities accountable when they violate state housing law, and San Francisco is no different. It’s time we build our fair share of housing to meet our community’s needs.
Prop. D’s permit streamlining is a critical tool for San Francisco to have at its disposal to reach its state housing requirements. San Francisco is known for having an incredibly long, complicated, expensive and hyper-political process to approve and build new housing, and Prop. D would have streamlined the process for projects that follow all applicable rules. This change would have removed years of red tape and saved every new housing development millions of dollars. Since our state housing goal for the next eight years calls for San Francisco to plan for and deliver more than 82,000 new homes, we need more tools at our disposal to show the state we are indeed working in good faith to meet our requirements.
Unfortunately, Prop. D lost because its proponents used a political tactic to confuse voters. They worked with a majority of the Board of Supervisors to put Prop. E on the ballot as a competing measure, one that sounded the same as Prop. D, but had key differences that would prevent automatic approvals for affordable housing. The goal was to tank Prop. D, and that’s what happened. Prop D.’s defeat conveyed a significant lack of seriousness around our housing crisis.
At this past Tuesday’s Housing Element hearing at the Board of Supervisors, some supervisors lambasted Gov. Gavin Newsom, myself and other pro-housing legislators in Sacramento for allegedly not providing enough resources to meet our affordable housing goals. While I would love to see the state allocate more funds for housing — we can always do better — it’s absolutely baseless for supervisors to blame the state for San Francisco’s own anti-housing choices.
The state ohas invested tens of billions in affordable housing funds in recent years, including a dramatic increase since Governor Newsom took office. Projects up and down the state have benefited from this strong investment. The state has also passed laws — including one that I authored, SB 35 — to streamline housing approvals and particularly for affordable housing. Of note, the supervisor who was most vocal attacking me and the governor for our housing policies opposed SB 35.
The consequences for San Francisco and other cities that try to avoid state housing laws are significant. It’s all but guaranteed now that California’s Housing Accountability Unit will be stepping in to enforce the law, and San Francisco will lose significant control over local land-use decisions. It is also likely that San Francisco will lose out on upwards of hundreds of millions of state and federal housing dollars, which are intended to support cities looking to build more affordable housing.
San Francisco is one of many cities across the state that has drastically underbuilt housing for decades. The result of these actions have forced our nurses, teachers, janitors and so many other essential workers to move further and further away because they can no longer afford to live in our beloved city. Prop. D’s defeat is a victory for the status quo and makes all of our lives harder in meeting this deep crisis. Unfortunately, it’s San Franciscans who are going to suffer.
It’s time for San Francisco to actually solve the problem. No more pointing fingers.
Senator Scott Wiener represents District 11 in the California State Senate.