Housing

The Edwin M. Lee Apartments, an affordable housing complex, which opened in May 2021. In addition to maintaining the broken status quo that’s resulted in a massive housing shortage, Prop. D’s loss makes it all but impossible for San Francisco to meet its state housing goals.

 Kevin Hume/ The Examiner

As vote tallies rolled in on Election Night, the biggest loss for San Franciscans was Proposition D, a measure to make it faster and easier to build new homes. It failed by just a few thousand votes, due largely to a competing measure on the ballot, Prop. E, which served to drag down Prop. D.

The defeat of Prop. D has profound ramifications for San Francisco. In addition to maintaining the broken status quo that’s resulted in a massive housing shortage, Prop. D’s loss makes it all but impossible for San Francisco to meet its state housing goals. San Francisco has now all but guaranteed it will lose significant control over local land use. The state must be firm in holding San Francisco — and any other city that fails to comply with state housing law — accountable.

Senator Scott Wiener represents District 11 in the California State Senate.

