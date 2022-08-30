On Saturday, San Francisco lost Al Saracevic.
He died suddenly at 52 after watching a show at the Brick and Mortar Music Hall at Mission and Duboce.
Just like that, “Big Al” — who wrote for both The Examiner and the San Francisco Chronicle in a career spanning three decades — was gone from the streets of The City he loved. His passing leaves a big void in San Francisco’s journalism establishment, and his loss is a tremendous blow to his family and his many friends and colleagues.
True to form, the veteran editor and reporter had written a column previewing the show. He saw the increasing number of music gigs as a sign that The City’s musical venues were coming back to life. He stayed in the newsroom late on Friday, banging at his keyboard, working the phones, doing meetings, getting ahead of next week’s news.
Then he went off to the concert, and off into San Francisco history.
On Monday, his Examiner colleagues shared memories and tears in the newsroom. We also shared a few irreverent laughs. Just as Al would have wanted.
His death resulted in a citywide outpouring of grief and remembrance from those who had known him for decades as well as those who had just gotten to know him.
“We’re shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Al Saracevic,” said the Golden State Warriors in a statement. “Al was a staple in both the business and sports media scene in the Bay Area for many years, and was a regular at Oracle Arena and Chase Center, where his gregarious personality and friendliness touched many. His quest to push the envelope and get the ‘next’ story was unsurpassed in the industry.”
“Devastated to hear of the passing of one of San Francisco’s greatest journalists, Al Saracevic,” wrote Marc Benioff, co-chief executive officer of Salesforce, on Twitter. “Al was an incredible man with a heart of gold who (was) always kind & gave back at scale through his beloved Croatian Scholarship Fund.”
“This is really sad,” wrote Assemblymember Matt Haney on Twitter. “I took Al on a walk around the Tenderloin last year – his curiosity, warmth and love for this city were clear. He loved sports and people.”
“I started begging Al Saracevic to hire me when I was still in high school,” wrote Clare Fahy of the New York Times. “He gave me a summer internship when I was in college, which was my first real start in journalism. I grew up reading his coverage and was starstruck to work alongside him.”
“It’s been a very hard week,” wrote Examiner reporter Jessica Wolfrom. “Al was my first editor at the Ex, a tough but tireless cheerleader of my work – and of San Francisco. Losing Big Al leaves a gaping hole in how we tell the story of this complicated, beautiful and flawed city we call home.”
“Al loved San Francisco,” wrote Peter Hartlaub of the Chronicle. “Could talk football, music, start-ups and Croatian soccer with equal authority. Was one of my first friends at the @sfexaminer when I moved back to S.F. in 1999. So many of us were new & he made all feel welcome.”
Catherine Bigelow of the Nob Hill Gazette called him a “mad skillz news hound of the old school.”
That is how most of us knew Al.
Newspaper journalism is a tough business that draws a certain kind of personality. Al exemplified the type. He was dedicated to his work and dogged in his pursuit of the facts — always on the lookout for a good story, always happy to meet a new friend or a new source.
His pursuit of the craft took him up to the rarified heights of corporate suites and down gritty alleys. If news broke in the middle of the night or the middle of the weekend, he was ready. He interviewed mega sports stars and everyday people with compassion, fairness and interest.
Al’s compassion — and his sheer talent — shined through in his writing. Yet he was a bit nervous when, last year, he took on the role of chief columnist for The Examiner. He wasn’t sure he still had it in him. Then he quickly dispelled any doubts by dusting off his reporting skills and cranking out a series of vividly rendered columns about everything from sports to politics to movies. His columns regularly topped the list of The Examiner’s most-read pieces.
Al was just hitting his stride. Without a doubt, he would have become one of The City’s most legendary and revered newspaper columnists, in the tradition of Ambrose Bierce and Herb Caen. He ran out of time, and that’s a great loss to us all.
“Al was a man of appetites — for knowledge, for experience, for the reporter’s life,” wrote Ken Howe, co-managing editor of The Examiner. “Unlike a lot of us journalists who sit at our desks and work the phones or stroke our chins, Al was out on the streets talking to people, finding stories of hope or loss, inspiration or stupidity.”
No subject was taboo for Al. Not even his own mortality. On March 25, he took to Facebook to reflect on death. He even got started on his own obituary, ensuring that Al Saracevic would get the last word on Al Saracevic:
“Two of my friends in the newspaper business recently passed. It’s been sad. And I hope this doesn’t come across too crass. (Yeah. It will.) But newspaper folk are a cynical bunch. Dark humor is our North Star. So I was bullshitting with some colleagues and decided we should all write our own obits. One thing we know: Once the sad story is in the can, the person never dies.
“So here’s my lede, on my own obituary: I hope to live forever as a result. Now, I challenge the gang to write their own: Al Saracevic was a miserable wretch of a newspaper hack, who suffered through a middling career for decades before finally succumbing to the sheer inanity of his profession. He died at his desk, writing a dubious column about three dancing cats found living under the Golden Gate Bridge. He was 104.”
“RIP to my former teammates. I know they’d a cracked wise on this. That’s who we are.”