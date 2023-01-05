City Hall
Examiner Illustration

Mayor Breed shared this week that San Francisco is anticipating a budget gap deficit of $728 million over the next two fiscal years as The City’s commercial real estate market continues to suffer from remote work and the depletion of federal aid. In addition, San Francisco is also expecting business taxes to decline by $179.3 million over the next two fiscal years. Salt in the wound is the decline of property taxes, which is expected to drop by $261 million.

In response to these projections, Mayor London Breed is now asking each municipal department to cut costs by 5% in the next fiscal year, and by 8% the following year.  

