A security camera at one of the Ping Yuen public housing complexes in San Francisco’s Chinatown. The San Francisco Police Department is attempting to expand its ability to tap into security systems in residential neighborhoods and apartment complexes to watch live.

Have you installed a home security camera like those sold by Ring, Nest or SimpliSafe? Millions of Americans have placed cameras and sensors in and around their homes in recent years. But few realize how much access the police can get to these systems without ever asking for permission. Now, the San Francisco Police Department is attempting to expand its ability to tap into home security systems and watch live.

This troubling new proposed policy passed out of the Rules Committee and is headed to the Board of Supervisors for final approval. If approved, the police will be authorized to access live footage from private security cameras to surveil “significant events with public safety concerns” (such as protests, parades and rallies) and investigate crimes, including misdemeanors.

