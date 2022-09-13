A security camera at one of the Ping Yuen public housing complexes in San Francisco’s Chinatown. The San Francisco Police Department is attempting to expand its ability to tap into security systems in residential neighborhoods and apartment complexes to watch live.
Have you installed a home security camera like those sold by Ring, Nest or SimpliSafe? Millions of Americans have placed cameras and sensors in and around their homes in recent years. But few realize how much access the police can get to these systems without ever asking for permission. Now, the San Francisco Police Department is attempting to expand its ability to tap into home security systems and watch live.
This troubling new proposed policy passed out of the Rules Committee and is headed to the Board of Supervisors for final approval. If approved, the police will be authorized to access live footage from private security cameras to surveil “significant events with public safety concerns” (such as protests, parades and rallies) and investigate crimes, including misdemeanors.
San Franciscans’ protections against police surveillance already contain serious cracks. A 2019 ordinance that regulates the use of surveillance technology features a loophole that troubles privacy advocates. By unilaterally declaring that when there are “exigent circumstances” where someone is in danger of death or serious injury, the police can access any surveillance technology it wishes (including privately owned cameras) for up to a week. Police exploited this loophole during the 2020 George Floyd protests.
Now, The City is poised to lower the bar for police access to private cameras even further.
Under the Fourth Amendment, police usually need a search warrant to access a private camera. To obtain a warrant, the police must explain to a judge why the search is reasonable. The warrant requirement provides a vital procedural safeguard — the judge keeps the police accountable while still allowing them to do their jobs.
But police may soon have little reason to obtain warrants for access to private cameras because the new proposal allows warrantless access with “consent.” And although a consent requirement may appear to give homeowners control, that’s unlikely to be true in practice.
Many camera owners may be surprised to learn that police do not necessarily need their consent to access cameras in their home. Instead, the police often need only the consent of the camera company. Ring in particular has repeatedly handed over doorbell camera footage to police without the homeowner’s permission.
The proposal does not even provide a clear process for how police will request a camera owner’s consent. As a coalition of civil rights groups explained in a recent letter to Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors, this lack of clarity “will incentivize arbitrary and potentially coercive requests, placing undue pressure on camera owners and leading to public confusion.”
The proposal also leaves in place the exigent circumstances loophole from 2019 even though the police previously used this loophole to observe First Amendment-protected activities for eight straight days in 2020. The police need clearer restrictions on when surveillance technology can be used, not broader latitude to set the rules for themselves. Taking over private cameras to view live footage is an extreme measure, and requiring a warrant signed by a judge would provide a much-needed external check.
San Francisco’s push to expand its surveillance powers is part of a troubling national trend among state and local governments. Houston’s City Council, for example, recently enacted an ordinance forcing certain property owners to install surveillance cameras, then turn over footage whenever the police ask.
In Tennessee, state law allowed game wardens to secretly set up surveillance cameras on private property to enforce hunting rules. Landowners represented by my public interest law firm, the Institute for Justice, sued the state to vindicate their rights. This March, a judge struck down Tennessee’s warrantless surveillance law as unconstitutional.
San Francisco’s proposed surveillance policy does not place new cameras on people’s property. Instead, it violates residents’ privacy using the tools they installed to make their homes more secure. Perversely, this maneuver could result in more burglaries if residents disable security cameras out of concern that the police are secretly watching.
The Police Department’s prior actions demonstrate that it is willing to stretch the limits of its powers to secretly monitor the public. If approved by the Board of Supervisors, the proposal would open the door to further invasions of citizens’ rights. San Franciscans should not have their cameras turned into police peepholes in the name of public safety.
James T. Knight II is an attorney at the Institute for Justice, which litigates nationwide in defense of constitutional rights.