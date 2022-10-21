Proposition A
Had Proposition A come along at any time in the last five years — amid a roaring stock market and booming tax revenues — it would be an easier ticket to punch. But with increasingly dark economic clouds gathering on the horizon and pension funds feeling the sting of a bear market for the first time in more than a decade, it’s important to assess any pension-related initiative with clear eyes.
Prop. A — a charter amendment that would adjust cost-of-living benefits for pre-1996 retirees in the San Francisco Employees Retirement System and improve The City’s capacity to recruit top talent for to manage its pension fund in a competitive market — is not what we would like to be doing as the city faces economic headwinds. In a resource-constrained budgetary environment (which we are almost certainly entering), priority should be given to maintaining and improving current city services — not to increasing compensation for pensioners.
But this is no ordinary economic environment, and the numbers paint a slightly different picture. Prop. A would impact roughly 4,400 retirees — most of whom are now entering their twilight years — who failed to receive cost-of-living adjustments in five of the last 10 years. With inflation soaring and a total annual cost to The City of $8 million (a speck in a city budget of $14 billion), it’s reasonable to expect The City to take care of those who have served it faithfully in the past. We are also heartened by a provision that would cap COLA expenditures for eligible retirees with pensions above $50,000.
Prop. A’s second major element would exempt The City’s Retirement Board from civil service hiring rules that limit the compensation package the board can offer to an executive director candidate. In a high-stakes field in which The City must compete with both private sector investment firms and other big cities for top talent, a strong compensation package commensurate with the job — overseeing more than $35 billion in assets for a system that serves 74,000 employees and retirees — is critical for recruitment.
On balance, Prop. A is a thoughtful attempt to create address clear and specific problems, which earns it our endorsement.
Our recommendation: Yes on Prop. A.
Proposition B
When all else fails, reorganize. The City’s Public Works Department, embroiled in 2020 by a wide-ranging public corruption scandal headlined by former public director Mohammed Nuru, was split in two by a charter amendment approved by voters that year. The measure, which also instituted new oversight and auditing provisions, created a new standalone sanitation and streets department with the goal of improving sanitation across The City.
Two years in, the split still hasn’t happened as The City grapples with the full scale of administrative and operational disruption it would entail.
Indeed, the city Controller’s Office has estimated that by folding the nascent sanitation and streets department back into public works, The City would save $6 million annually in administrative costs and reduce administrative positions by 23. As we steer into what are likely to be choppy budgetary waters, efficiency is paramount.
SPUR, an urbanist think tank, argued in 2020 that it makes little sense to arbitrarily separate the people responsible for designing our buildings and infrastructure from those tasked with maintaining them. We agree. Furthermore, arguments about a reunified public works department inviting renewed corruption are simply not persuasive when the proposition retains the oversight provisions instituted by the 2020 measure.
The 2020 decision to split the public works department may have been cathartic to a body politic disgusted by the graft and corruption on display at the time, but it comes at a significant cost, both financial and operational. Prop. B preserves voters’ original intent to crack down on corruption while avoiding a costly and wrongheaded bureaucratic mistake.
Our recommendation: Yes on Prop. B.
Proposition C
Start from first principles: San Franciscans should be both embarrassed and outraged by The City’s handling of the homelessness crisis. Proposition C, which would establish an oversight commission for the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, is a step in the right direction. At the same time, we can’t help but wonder why it takes another layer of bureaucracy to keep an eye on the till when the stakes are so high.
Poll after poll indicates that residents cite homelessness as their primary concern, and yet the street-level experience in many neighborhoods continues to spiral out of control. With The City struggling to emerge from the crippling effects of the pandemic and attempting to lure back workers and tourists alike, the nightmarish scenes on our streets are also the single biggest impediment to our collective economic recovery.
How are we so bad at this?
It’s not due to a lack of funding. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is slated to spend $672 million. For those keeping score at home, that’s $86,665 for every homeless person in The City — both sheltered and unsheltered.
The city of Seattle, which is only slightly smaller than San Francisco, will spend $155.3 million to address homelessness in 2022. Chicago, a city of 2.7 million, has budgeted $214 million this year. Closer to home, the entire annual operating budget for the city of Hayward — a charter city of 160,000 spread across 61 square miles in the heart of the Bay Area — is roughly half of what we spend to address homelessness, a condition experienced by 7,754 residents in 2022.
The simple truth is that San Francisco is spending an astronomical amount of taxpayer dollars to address a crisis that shows little signs of abating. The City showers hundreds of millions across a vast network of service providers and nonprofits every year. It’s more than fair to ask: Where’s the money going, and what are we getting for it?
The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing needs a watchdog. Proposition C provides it.
Our recommendation: Yes on Prop. C.
Propositions D and E
The writing is on the wall: San Francisco’s NIMBY days are over. Pressure to address the state’s painful housing crisis reached a crescendo at the end of this year’s state legislative session, with a range of aggressive housing bills sailing through the Legislature toward Gov. Gavin Newsom’s eager pen. Only a few months prior, the California Department of Housing and Community Development launched an investigation into San Francisco’s housing policies to determine why it takes so much longer to approve housing projects here than anywhere else in the state.
To borrow a phrase from a certain former San Francisco mayor, housing is coming, “whether you like it or not.”
Enter Proposition D, an initiative backed by Mayor London Breed and a constellation of YIMBY and union groups, think tanks and other housing advocacy organizations. The measure offers a level-headed approach to the rapidly shifting new paradigm. By clearing miles of costly red tape and incentivizing the production of all types of housing, Prop. D puts San Francisco back in control of its own planning destiny.
Like most streamlining measures, the details are somewhat complicated. Thresholds are set for affordable and mixed income multi-family housing, maximum eligible income levels for renters and rental prices. The upshot is that eligible projects would be exempted from the discretionary review process that has strangled countless projects before a shovel even hit the ground.
Most important — and the primary reason we recommend a “yes” vote on Prop. D instead of the rival streamlining provision backed by the Board of Supervisors and a range of organized labor groups — Prop. D would exempt eligible projects from review under the state’s notoriously abusive California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), arguably the single biggest impediment to the state’s housing development goals in recent years. Nibbling around the edges of the housing crisis without addressing one of the primary drivers of the problem is a fool’s errand, and we applaud Mayor Breed and Prop. D’s backers for producing a bold program to jumpstart housing production.
If both Propositions D and E receive more than 50% in the election, the measure receiving the most votes will nullify the latter. The choice is clear: Vote yes on Proposition D, no on E.
Our recommendation: Yes on Prop. D, No on Prop. E.
Proposition F
In an alternate universe, our ballot cards wouldn’t be 50 pages long and the questions posed to voters would be as straightforward as Proposition F, which seeks to renew the Library Preservation Fund (fueled by a 2.5-cent allocation from every $100 of existing property taxes) for an additional 25 years. In a city with plenty of room for improvement, the library system is a true bright spot that deserves continued support.
Our recommendation: Yes on Prop. F.
Proposition G
In a city notoriously hard on working families, it’s nice to see a plan to bolster local public education and student services. It’s even better when it draws on existing funding instead of new taxes. And when that funding source is what amounts to a property tax refund from the state, it’s hard to say no. Proposition G would establish a 15-year Student Success Fund that would issue grants of up to $1 million annually to local schools to improve academic outcomes and to provide for the social and emotional well-being of students. The grants could be used for a wide range of academic programming, support staff and mental health initiatives above and beyond core staffing, for which the grants would be prohibited. Prop. G puts The City’s excess property tax revenue returned by the state to good use: educating and supporting our kids.
Our recommendation: Yes on Prop. G.
Proposition H
Few people who have ever voted in a San Francisco election came away from the experience thinking, “You know, what would really be great is if this ballot were several pages longer with more consequential issues and races to consider.”
But that’s precisely the outcome Proposition H seeks to enshrine in the name of increasing voter turnout. It’s a laudable goal, but using presidential elections as a marketing gimmick is shortsighted when the negative externalities are so glaringly obvious.
Have you looked at this year’s ballot? It’s a weighty tome, both in volume and in complexity. Holding off-year elections provides voters with an opportunity to focus on local issues and candidates without the noise that comes along with an even-year campaign cycle. Moreover, it provides candidates with an opportunity to clearly communicate their priorities, goals and values to the local electorate without being drowned out by higher-profile races.
San Francisco voters aren’t children and shouldn’t be infantilized as such, with Prop. H backers sliding critical local races into crowded, big-ticket contests like parents trying to sneak vegetables into their child’s diet. Headline turnout numbers are attractive, but what does it matter when thousands of voters throw up their hands and leave critical questions blank from sheer exhaustion?
Driving voter turnout is indeed important and should be aggressively pursued, but it should not come at the cost of creating a cacophonous information environment that precludes focused attention on local candidates. There are plenty of other ways to drive turnout in local elections, from creative communications, to incentive programs and mobilization efforts that reflect a deeper understanding of what motivates different communities to vote.
Our recommendation: No on Proposition H.
Propositions I and J
The second of this year’s dueling propositions involves the fate of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park, a source of endless discussion and debate over the course of the pandemic. At issue are Proposition I, which seeks to reopen JFK Drive to automobile traffic, and Proposition J, which seeks to maintain the status-quo-ante with respect to the now euphoniously christened JFK Promenade.
If only the distinction were that easy.
A straightforward case to reopen JFK Drive in whole or in part to automobile traffic would provide a clear contrast for voters and a strong illustration of competing visions. But this is San Francisco, where Occam’s razor goes to die. Instead of a binary choice between JFK 1 and JFK 2, voters must decide between the existing dynamic and a scenario that would impact both JFK Drive and the Great Highway; set Byzantine modal usage mandates; and throw a grenade into a carefully orchestrated climate change adaptation plan that took years to complete and involved the work of 11 local, state and federal organizations and entities.
The Examiner’s Jessica Wolfrom has reported at length on the watery destiny of the Great Highway, laying out in stark and incontrovertible terms how the reality on the ground does not leave room for the kind of political squabbles typified by Propositions I and J. The truth of the matter is that the ocean is coming, and thankfully, we have a plan to handle it. Unfortunately, Proposition I would undo that plan, putting one of The City’s largest sewage treatment plants at risk and costing more than $80 million in additional infrastructural upgrades simply to meet its mandate.
We are sensitive to arguments on behalf of residents who lament The City’s aggressive embrace of widespread road closures. “Complete streets” should account for a range of transportation modes, including cars where appropriate. In an alternative universe in which a full or partial reopening of JFK Drive was pitted against the full closure, the decision would demand careful consideration. Unfortunately, Proposition I suffers from significant overreach and brings with it a hornet’s nest of unintended consequences that will cost The City millions, put critical infrastructure at risk and ruin years of carefully considered work by a wide range of institutions and stakeholders.
Our recommendation: No on Proposition I, Yes on Proposition J.
Proposition L
It has been a rough couple of years for public transit agencies throughout the country. After ridership fell off a cliff at the beginning of the pandemic, it has been an excruciatingly slow crawl back to normal, and nowhere more so than in the Bay Area. Muni has outpaced agencies like BART and Caltrain in its recovery, but ridership is still badly lagging pre-pandemic numbers. And while Muni is less reliant on farebox receipts than those agencies, moving those buses and light rail systems still takes money, much of which is slated to dry up when federal pandemic relief dollars run out.
Proposition L would renew The City’s half-cent sales tax to help fund transit and street improvements for the next three decades, a revenue stream that is critical to the agency’s financial stability and ongoing operations. The renewed tax and its proceeds would allow The City to issue up to $1.19 billion in bonds, which would unlock a variety of federal dollars only eligible to projects with local funding secured.
Our recommendation: Yes on L.
Proposition M
We’ll make this simple: The solution to our housing crisis is for people like Supervisor Dean Preston to stop blocking new housing projects. It is not, as he would have you believe, Proposition M, which would levy a tax on vacant apartments in The City. At best, it is fatuous virtue signaling in the face of an unfolding disaster. At worst, it’s an affront to private property rights and another layer of onerous regulation in a city already synonymous with such provisions. The city controller has estimated that the measure would bring 250 vacant housing units back into the market. Meanwhile, San Francisco is on the hook to produce 82,069 housing units by 2030. Prop. M misses the forest for the trees.
Our recommendation: No on Proposition M.
Proposition N
With so many consequential questions on this year’s ballot, it seems silly that voters are also tasked with determining the ownership of a parking lot. Then again, it’s a relatively important parking lot, one which – if managed correctly – could go a long way toward addressing many of the accessibility issues raised by senior citizens and disabled residents in the wake of the JFK Drive closure.
Simply put, Proposition N would clear the way for The City to use public funds to acquire the Music Concourse Garage adjacent to the de Young Museum and place it under the control and management of the Recreation and Parks Department. The nonprofit entity that now controls the garage — the Golden Gate Park Concourse Authority — would be dissolved.
Proposition N seems simple enough, but the desired outcomes are based more on faith than facts. The city controller suggests that the initiative “may” reduce the cost of government, and supporters of Prop. N tout potentially discounted pricing that would boost the garage’s usage rates. However, neither of these outcomes are guaranteed, unlike The City’s exposure to new financial obligations related to the existing debt on the garage, and the ongoing operational expense The City would bear in perpetuity.
The solution to a mismanaged parking garage isn’t a popular vote to determine its ownership; it’s better management. If all of the energy dumped into Proposition N were instead focused on demanding accountability from the GGPCA and applying pressure for desired outcomes, voters could better focus on more important issues.
Our recommendation: No on Prop. N.
Proposition O
Leave it to City College of San Francisco to construct a Rube Goldberg machine tax proposal that will be virtually impossible to administer. The only reasonable explanation for Proposition O to be as badly constructed as it is would be if it was drafted while the school pinballed from one managerial calamity to the next, which, of course, it was. Sadly, the measure’s complexity is hardly its biggest problem. We are more concerned with the trustworthiness of the beneficiary.
Community colleges are a critical component of our higher education system and an invaluable resource for a wide range of students to achieve economic and social outcomes that would otherwise prove out of reach. Most colleges are good actors, shrewdly stewarding their finite resources in an effort to maintain institutional stability while providing the highest level of service to students.
CCSF, on the other hand, has been like a family member who can’t seem to get their life together, showing up from time to time asking for money to “get out of a jam.” We support a fully funded and robust community college system, but trust comes first. CCSF needs to earn it.
Our recommendation: No on Prop. O.