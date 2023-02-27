Recognition of Black History Month — or any of the ethnic history months — needn’t be confined to long ago and far away. In every community there are fading local legends, the people’s saints and heroes, who deserve to be remembered and more widely known. It is important to capture and share their stories while those who knew them are still around to talk about who they were and why they mattered.

From the 1980s through 2009, public relations executive Ave Montague represented most of the larger Black-owned and Afrocentric businesses, cultural organizations and nonprofits in San Francisco, including the Omega Boys Club, MoAD and KBLX radio station. As a reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle in the 1990s, I met her while covering stories like the cotillion Omega hosted at the St. Francis Hotel and Oakland’s Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame.

Teresa Moore is an Examiner columnist who reports on race and equity.

