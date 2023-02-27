Recognition of Black History Month — or any of the ethnic history months — needn’t be confined to long ago and far away. In every community there are fading local legends, the people’s saints and heroes, who deserve to be remembered and more widely known. It is important to capture and share their stories while those who knew them are still around to talk about who they were and why they mattered.
From the 1980s through 2009, public relations executive Ave Montague represented most of the larger Black-owned and Afrocentric businesses, cultural organizations and nonprofits in San Francisco, including the Omega Boys Club, MoAD and KBLX radio station. As a reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle in the 1990s, I met her while covering stories like the cotillion Omega hosted at the St. Francis Hotel and Oakland’s Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame.
Montague is an important figure in the background history of San Francisco. She engineered the cultural scaffolding connecting so many aspects of what people once meant when they talked about San Francisco’s “Black community.”
Slender and chic, Montague was a Jersey transplant. “This is AhhhVay,” she’d say in a distinctive, musical drawl when I took her calls. And I always took her calls. Unlike a lot of PR people back then, she understood that to get her clients coverage, she needed to sell a good story. Hard as she worked, her demeanor was as languid and elegant as Sade. Before I met her, she’d had a stroke and it was years before I realized that the beautiful walking sticks she carried were more than stylish accessories.
“She was a bit more lively before the stroke, but she was always pretty quiet,” said local broadcasting icon Barbara Rodgers. “If you didn’t know that she was the person who was pulling all the strings, you would think she was just someone sitting in the background because she didn’t come out front, even when the event was wildly successful and someone else might be getting the credit because she didn’t do what she did to get praise. She did it because she believed in it.”
For nearly 30 years, Montague was a force, not just at the events she promoted, designed and organized, but also representing the interests of Black people in major cultural planning discussions and advising scores of future Black leaders, including Mayor London Breed and Monetta White, executive director of MoAD.
“I looked at her as a big sister, not only as a business colleague, but really, as somebody that I could go to for advice,” White said. She credited Montague for raising the national profile of 1300 Fillmore, the restaurant White and her husband used to run in the Fillmore Center. Montague sold national food media on the story of the Black couple running a high-end restaurant in “the Harlem of the West.”
“There was nobody better at representing a Black business black, any Black arts and culture, than Ave,” White said. “She would make sure that anybody was gonna talk to her if she believed in you and what you were doing.”
In 1998, Montague launched her own annual event, the San Francisco Black Film Festival, a first for the region. She showcased the richness and variety of Black experience on film. Black Mormons. Black motorcycle clubs. Afropunk. She already had a business selling video cassette compilations of early “race films,” made by Black directors for Black audiences during the Jim Crow era. Exposing audiences to Black film history mattered to her as did introducing new Black filmmakers and films from throughout the African diaspora.
“You had to respect her as a historian,” said Barry Rose, general sales manager for KBLX. “She was so in touch with the black community, and how everything fit in this town for African Americans.”
On Jan. 20, 2009, Montague partnered with KBLX for “Inauguration West,” a huge celebration at the Metreon for the first inauguration of President Barack Obama. She filled the center with Warriors and 49ers, Chinese dragon dancers, music by Morris Day and the Time and great food.
“The energy — it was absolutely electric,” Rose said. “There were just so many different things happening at once. It was the ultimate multicultural celebration. So you had a bunch of people there that wanted to take their hats off and toast our new African American president in this wonderful venue with lots and lots of San Francisco flavor.”
Cree Ray, Montague’s granddaughter, recalled going dress shopping with her the weekend before the bash. “She got a call from a vendor. I just remember her very calmly, hitting her cane on the couch, nodding ‘no’ to me on the dress and then looking me dead in the eye while (telling the vendor), ‘That simply won’t do.’ She was a master at multi-tasking. She was sweet and caring but with her business, her pride, that was something she would never play with.”
People were still talking about the great time they’d had when, four days later, Montague, 64, was found dead of natural causes in her Fillmore Center apartment.
In Meaghan Mitchell’s 2009 tribute video, you can see the four Black queens of Bay Area broadcasting — Belva Davis, Carolyn Tyler, Pam Moore and Rodgers — and pre-MoAD White. Pre-City Hall Breed is one of several young women testifying to Montague’s mentorship. There, too, are twins Melorra and Melonie Green, who have been co-directors of the African American Art and Cultural Complex since 2017.
“She's been just coming to my mind a lot lately,” Melorra Green told me recently. “I just feel like her spirit is really looming and nudging, you know, to not be forgotten.” She glanced up at the wall in their living room where they hung a copy of Montague’s obituary. For about six years, when the twins were in their early 20s, Melorra said they worked with her. She recalled many times when they were literally sitting at her feet while she was in important discussions.
“She was a part of the founding conversations of MoAD,” Melorra Green said. “She was a part of committees that spoke about redevelopment, that spoke about how to strategize and be power movers and shakers. She was just as influential as Bayard Rustin, and just as least talked about. She was that political force in the background.”
Since then, the twins have become a force as curators and arts administrators. Melonie Green said, “That (working with Montague) started our 20-year journey, and there's been so many artists in the San Francisco-Oakland-Bay Area ecosystem that have benefited from what she was willing to share with us in her generosity of leadership.”
She continued, “Becoming who we know ourselves to be now has a lot to do with what conversations we were able to hear, and what we were able to observe, what she did, and what she stood for. As we learned about battlefield work, we also learned about poise and patience, and that's just as much a part of the so-called fight as anything else. And that's a huge part of her legacy: pouring into people you really believe in.”
When Montague died, her son Kali Ray took over the film festival until he suffered a stroke and died at 48 during the virtual festival in 2020. His daughter, Cree Ray, is at the helm now.
“This is hard work, y’all,” Cree Ray told me. She is set to open the festival Juneteenth week. “It’s always learning something new every single day, and it’s the connections that keep this business afloat and that I cherish. I wish she left a memoir that told me how to do this, but it’s also now mine to make my own, like my dad did.”
The Green twins referred to Montague as like an “auntie” and talking about Cree Ray, they sound like the proud aunties now.
“That’s a gem right there, taking on the legacy,” Melorra said.
Reflecting on their own experience, as much as Cree’s, Melonie Green said, “We definitely lost her too soon. But she planted seeds in the right places and they will bloom forever.”
Teresa Moore is an Examiner columnist who reports on race and equity.