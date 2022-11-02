As a young boy, I  remember the thrill of seeing alligators crawling around the pond at the venerable Steinhart Aquarium. And I recall the joy of visiting the concourse in Golden Gate Park many times as a child, teenager and adult. Sundays with my mother and grandmother and my brothers and sisters at the Japanese Tea Garden were a special time. 

My wife, Janet, and I had an engagement party at the Asian Art Museum when it was still alongside the old de Young Museum in the park more than 28 years ago. That was before a spirited fundraising campaign led by DeDe Wilsey ushered in the development of the current de Young Museum. And it was also before a proposition campaign that I managed pro bono moved the Asian Art Museum to the site of the Old Main Library at Civic Center — providing $65 million of taxpayer money as a down payment to build the magnificent new Asian Art Museum. And it was long before a spirited cadre of local citizens raised the money to completely renovate and enlarge the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park. 

de Young Museum

Although some San Franciscans are rejoicing at a Golden Gate Park ban on cars, the de Young Museum and other institutions rebounding from the pandemic fear the detour will keep visitors away. 

Clint Reilly is editor and publisher of The Examiner.