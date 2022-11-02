As a young boy, I remember the thrill of seeing alligators crawling around the pond at the venerable Steinhart Aquarium. And I recall the joy of visiting the concourse in Golden Gate Park many times as a child, teenager and adult. Sundays with my mother and grandmother and my brothers and sisters at the Japanese Tea Garden were a special time.
My wife, Janet, and I had an engagement party at the Asian Art Museum when it was still alongside the old de Young Museum in the park more than 28 years ago. That was before a spirited fundraising campaign led by DeDe Wilsey ushered in the development of the current de Young Museum. And it was also before a proposition campaign that I managed pro bono moved the Asian Art Museum to the site of the Old Main Library at Civic Center — providing $65 million of taxpayer money as a down payment to build the magnificent new Asian Art Museum. And it was long before a spirited cadre of local citizens raised the money to completely renovate and enlarge the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park.
The issue of removing cars from JFK Drive is not easy to resolve. The de Young Museum depends on access by auto as well as transit and foot traffic. And so does the Academy of Sciences and the Japanese Tea Garden. Yes, there is an underground garage servicing these institutions and parking along the park at Fulton and Lincoln. But the garage is accessible off the park and the walk from side streets is difficult for the elderly and the disabled. More important, these wonderful new buildings were both built and renovated at costs of hundreds of millions raised from generous citizens who lived when Golden Gate Park had car access.
The Examiner editorialized against Proposition I because inextricably intertwining the destiny of JFK Drive with the Great Highway is a miscalculated blunder. We recommended Proposition J only because Proposition J empowers the whole Board of Supervisors — not just those who signed Proposition J — to reexamine this complex issue after the election. It is imperative that our city’s arts and cultural institutions be in a position to thrive. They depend on the live paid attendance of customers who come from far and wide to support their programs.
It is imperative that a professional study extensively examine the impact of auto closure of JFK Drive on the future well-being of the de Young Museum, the California Academy of Sciences and the Japanese Tea Garden. This study ought to include the best use of the underground garage, including pricing and ownership structures. Only then should the Board of Supervisors fabricate a final plan for the future of JFK Drive.
All concerned want only the best for our city.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.
Clint Reilly is editor and publisher of The Examiner.