Media coverage of San Francisco too frequently portrays The City as a collection of problems — homelessness, crime, housing, fentanyl, the Giants’ hitting — that need to be solved, while occasionally highlighting some of the good things: a new park, wonderful restaurants, S.F.’s eternal beauty.
But nobody experiences San Francisco as a collection of disconnected problems and virtues. Living here is a holistic experience where the beauty, ugliness and quotidian blend together.
Our politics should reflect this. While it is obviously important to address problems like the lack of affordable housing or drug overdoses, the most effective and enduring solutions need to be in the form of a vision for what San Francisco should be.
But San Francisco politicians don’t have a vision. Instead, they present piecemeal arguments about specific issues.
Yet the so-called “moderates” in San Francisco have come closer to crafting a vision for San Francisco than the so-called “progressives.” The moderates argue San Francisco should be home to more people, business friendly, have relatively conservative criminal justice policies and little tolerance for homelessness.
Progressives, meanwhile, have been mostly reactive to the moderates, in a sign that they will continue to cede the policy agenda to more conservative forces.
To build a compelling and plausible vision is not easy and needs to be bolstered by rigorous study, data and community input. However, any progressive vision for San Francisco must include tolerance. One of the reasons San Francisco is both a great city and an unusual one is its deep commitment to tolerance. This must extend to all races, ethnicities and religions as well as to the LGBTQ communities in The City. Without that tolerance, there can be no progressive San Francisco.
For a truly tolerant San Francisco to emerge, tolerance needs to be bolstered by compassion. Compassion, which has been too frequently missing from the San Francisco political discourse, means caring about those in The City who are suffering and struggling the most — and crafting policy to reflect that.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ proposal to use the police to remove homeless from city streets is cruel, unworkable and dangerous
This is enormously relevant for issues like homelessness. A compassionate vision would view homelessness primarily through the suffering of those who are homeless and would seek to not only find shelter or treatment for the homeless, but invest in making those facilities humane and decent. Rhetoric about clearing homeless encampments, rounding up the homeless and generally seeing the issue through the lens of the quality of life for the housed would have no place in a compassionate city.
A compassionate vision would also include commitments to ideas like making high-quality education available to all young people. During the last year or so, the heated discourse around the admissions process for Lowell High School has been grounded in an acceptance that not all youth will have access to the best possible education. That is a policy decision that reflects a very uncompassionate approach to education. A progressive vision would focus less on who gets to Lowell and more on making more schools academically comparable to Lowell.
Affordability must also be a key principle for any progressive vision for The City.
In this century, San Francisco has become an extremely expensive city, especially for housing. Many San Franciscans have either been forced to leave The City, spend far too much of their income on housing or have lost their homes altogether. Seeing the housing question through the lens of affordability, rather than a unique standalone problem, means linking housing to a broader affordability program from childcare to transportation to basic consumer goods. A progressive city must be affordable to everybody and must focus on the needs of lower income San Franciscans.
A progressive vision for San Francisco starts with tolerance, compassion and affordability, but on their own these are just platitudes.
Turning platitudes into policies, determining how much these policies will cost, and how to pay for them is necessary for building a genuine vision rather than just a set of talking points. Policy research, creative thinking and the willingness to take risks are all part of how to move from platitudes to a vision. The even more difficult challenge is building broad and political coalition to support it.