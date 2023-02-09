San Francisco skyline from Tank Hill

Living in San Francisco is a holistic experience where the beauty, ugliness and quotidian blend together. The City's politics should reflect this. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Media coverage of San Francisco too frequently portrays The City as a collection of problems — homelessness, crime, housing, fentanyl, the Giants’ hitting — that need to be solved, while occasionally highlighting some of the good things: a new park, wonderful restaurants, S.F.’s eternal beauty. 

But nobody experiences San Francisco as a collection of disconnected problems and virtues. Living here  is a holistic experience where the beauty, ugliness and quotidian blend together. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Lincoln Mitchell has written numerous books and articles about The City and the Giants. Visit lincolnmitchell.com or follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell.

Tags

You May Also Like