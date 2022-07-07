How lonely was the legendary singer-songwriter Otis Redding, dubbed the King of Soul, who died at the age of 25? Was he as lonely in Sausalito as I feel here in Ocean Beach on La Playa Street, in a one-bedroom apartment a minute from the surf? How do you measure loneliness, anyway? Surely, not by the ounce, the quart, the inch or the mile, but rather by some inexact and incalculable yardstick that plummets the depths of one’s psyche.
Loneliness, like the Blues, belongs to the human condition and isn’t limited by time and space, though circumstances, like COVID, can augment it. Still, at the height of the pandemic, I was happy in my own rented room in Cotati, where I wrote a novel set in San Francisco in 1955. I was alone but not lonely. The characters talked to me and I talked to them. We kept one another company.
If you’re a Redding fan, you might remember that the King of Soul died in a plane crash on December 10, 1967, just days after he made the second recording of his signature song, (“Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” on December 7, 1967. The first session took place on November 22. The song lasts just two minutes and 38 seconds. It became the first posthumous single to top the charts in the U.S. “Dock of the Bay” is my go-to song when I want to hear the sounds of loneliness and remember that I’m not alone.
Psychologists and sociologists tell us in books like Olivia Laing’s “The Lonely City” that loneliness has hit epidemic proportions. Like other loneliness mavens, Laing describes how to practice “the art of being alone.” I’m just beginning to learn the basics from books like “Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy” by David D. Burns, a psychiatrist and a professor emeritus at Stanford. I've learned that what’s essential to nip the Blues in the bud, at least for me, is to get out of bed as soon as I wake and go about my day, not lollygag, which only makes matters worse.
My longtime friend Sarah Baker, a lyricist and piano player, tells me that she feels isolated and lonely even in a crowd. Her own blues make her an excellent interpreter of the Blues, an art form that helps people rise above their own sadness. “I'd take ‘Dock of the Bay’ with me on a desert island,” Baker tells me.
Recently, at the de Young I viewed the exhibit of Alice Neel’s work and was struck by her interpretation of loneliness: a solitary chair in a bare room with a window, but no view. In an article published this summer in Street Spirit, journalist and photographer Martha Cast writes eloquently about “the loneliness of living unsheltered” in the Bay Area. Redding would understand. He wasn’t homeless, but he wrote an early draft of “Dock of the Bay” when he was living by himself on a houseboat in Sausalito, shortly after his history-making performance at the Monterey Pop Festival, during the Summer of Love, when no one was supposed to be lonely.
According to scholars, Redding continued to “scribble lines of the song on napkins and hotel paper” after he left Sausalito, went on the road and performed before appreciative audiences. With help from guitarist and producer Steve Crooper, he finished the song in Memphis, not far from the birthplace of the blues. The sounds of seagulls and the ocean were added to the song in the studio, along with whistling by the singer himself.
Listen to “The Dock of the Bay” and you’ll likely conclude that the song, which was released on January 8, 1968, captures, perhaps not the essence of everyone’s loneliness, but common denominators shared by many lonely souls: a sense of hopelessness and even despair. All together — the mix of words, images (“the dock of the bay” and “resting my bones”), plus the tune itself and Redding’s voice — express emotional pain that can amplify one’s own.
And also release it. Called “a lonely lament,” it has helped listeners accept suffering, find inner peace and move on. So Redding’s fans say on a BBC program devoted to (“Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.”
If Redding could make a work of beauty from his own sorrow then others might be able do the same.
A year ago, I left Sonoma County, where I had lived for 40 years and moved to The City, not far in terms of miles, but it has felt like culture shock. There, I belonged to a community of poets and farmers and was connected to the earth itself. In San Francisco, I'm not literally on a dock of the Bay, but rather on the edge of The City in a foggy, chilly neighborhood that, by virtue of its geography and topography, can feel like it breeds isolation. Friends from Sonoma who visit tell me "Ocean Beach is the end of the world."
In his lament, Redding sits by himself on the water's edge, watches the rising and the setting of the sun, the tides that roll in and roll out and the ships that come and go. The rhythms of nature and the cycles of shipping don’t end his suffering, but they suggest the possibility of salvation.
Redding says that he has “nothin’to live for,” that “nothing is gonna change” and that he’s not going to change, though people tell him what to do. Loneliness is his constant companion. In that sense, ironically, he’s never really alone. I know those feelings and try not to allow them to overwhelm me. They might briefly have overwhelmed Redding when he first sat down on that Sausalito houseboat and began to write his loneliness lament. Still, at the end of 1967 and the start of 1968, he was on the cusp of success and fame. “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” propelled his career like no other song he recorded. From the ashes of his own anguish, he created a work that speaks to the human condition.
Joanna McClure, who arrived in San Francisco in 1954 when she was in her mid-20s, and who joined the Beat scene, along with husband Michael, urged me to think of The City, where she still lives, as a place of opportunity. That’s the best advice I’ve heard from anyone, including the therapist with whom I talk on the phone once a week. Opportunity and gratitude are my watchwords.
For all my sense of loneliness and isolation, I do feel connected in Ocean Beach: to my neighborhood bar (Celia’s), bookstore (Black Bird), library (Sunset Branch), cafe (Java Beach), organic grocery store (Other Avenues) and family members who live nearby. The N Judah is two minutes on foot from my front door and takes me far and wide. Still, my connections have not totally eliminated the existential sense of loneliness that weighs down on me, especially when I wake in the morning and feel like I’m inside “the Dock of the Bay” and when other loneliness tunes echo in my head.
The Beatles “Eleanor Rigby” — a double A-side single on the 1966 album “Revolver,” written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney — delivers a distinctive British take on loneliness, with characters like Rigby who will never marry but who picks up rice at a church wedding, and Father McKenzie, who writes sermons no one will hear. Lennon and McCarthy returned to the theme in “A Day in the Life,” which is on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, in which a nameless young man blows his brains out.
Was there something about the mid-1960s that led the Beatles, Otis Redding and others to explore loneliness? Smokey Robinson recorded his own loneliness anthem, “The Tears of a Clown,” in 1967. Tony Richardson’s movie, “The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner” was released in the U.S. in 1962, and spoke to and for the rebels of that time: the “angry young men” on both sides of the Atlantic.
The mid-1960s was a lonely time for me as a student living in Manchester, England, a long way from my own family and in a culture and society not my own. I was nearly 60 years younger than I am now. Back then, I got through loneliness and the Blues by reading and writing, attending classes at the University of Manchester, listening to the BBC and Dylan on my little record player, making friends with fellow students and carousing at a pub near the campus.
Today, my salvation lies with my newfound San Francisco friends and with my own family. Also, by walking on Ocean Beach with other walkers and, like Otis Redding, listening to the tide come in and go out again.
Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.
***
Alone in The City: Essays from Examiner readers
So much has been written about loneliness: about the joy and pain and self knowledge that can come from self-imposed exile. Rudyard Kipling observed, “We’re all islands shouting lies to each other across seas of misunderstanding." Whitney Houston said it simpler: “Loneliness comes with life.”
Yet as we enter the third summer of the pandemic, many are in an exile not of their own choosing or for reasons of self-edification. This is especially true for people with chronic health conditions or older people who fear sudden death after a meal with their family. The vaccine has helped, but a season of loneliness has set in for many as the pandemic extends its indiscriminate claws.
To explore the sense of being alone in The City, and perhaps the peculiar nature of experiencing isolation in a town that feels both a beacon and the edge of the world, The Examiner is launching a series we’re calling “Alone in The City.” The first installment, which inspired the series, is by local writer and scholar Jonah Raskin. If you would like to contribute, please send your essays (500-1200 words) to opinion@sfexaminer.com.