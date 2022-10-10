In "The Maltese Falcon," Dashiell Hammett’s noir love letter to San Francisco, chapter two, “Death in the Fog,” sets the ambiance for the whole story and fully introduces Sam Spade, a devil in the guise of an angel who has “no original."
Hammett drew on foggy days and foggier nights when he created his fictional private eye, cops, criminals, secretaries and widows. The cold damp weather got under his skin in the 1920s when he lived in San Francisco and met and married Josephine Dolan to whom he dedicated his novel. “Most things in San Francisco can be bought, or taken,” Spade says and sounds like he means it.
Originally published in Black Mask magazine in five parts and as book in 1931, "The Maltese Falcon" first took shape at 891 Post Street, and was translated from the page to the big screen twice before John Huston directed the classic with Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet and Elisha Cook Jr.
The fog is nearly as mysterious as the bird itself, which has a starring role, along with the unforgettable cast: femme fatale Brigid O’Shaughnessy, gay Joel Cairo, arch-criminal Kasper Gutman, Wilmer Cook, the gunsel and fall guy, plus Spade who’s rarely disorientated and not entirely likable.
In no other American novel does fog play as vital a role as it does in "The Maltese Falcon." For Hammett, fog, murder and The City form a kind of unholy trinity from which there is no escape, at least not for the guilty. The London fog appears in the fiction of Charles Dickens and Robert Louis Stevenson, especially in "The Strange Case of Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" (1886), where it amplifies the split personality of the main character. Fog has a way of aggravating even the sanest of doctors and their patients.
Surprisingly, the editors of the New York Times did not see fit to mention Dash’s fog or his noir masterpiece in a recent piece about the weather that has made San Francisco notorious for decades. Still, the editors, who often act as though they know S.F. better than San Franciscans, recently opined that the fog, which clearly belongs to the city’s legendary past, might not belong to its future. Apparently that's news in New York. One of my own neighbors, a surfer dude at Ocean Beach, told me the other day, “The fog is never gonna go away.” More about The Times in a bit.
According to the National Geographic, fog is a “cloud that touches the ground.” I think of it as a bridge that links the heavens to the earth and connects the ocean to dry land. It comes ashore when hot air rises and creates a vacuum, which all nature abhors.
Those who live, work and play here, from the Bay to the breakers and from the Golden Gate Bridge to SFO, will reach their own conclusions about the fog based on their experiences with our wet and dry weather cycles. At Ocean Beach, for example, over the past five days, all day long, the fog has not rolled out and the sun has not appeared in the sky. The fog has simply sat on the coast, apparently unable and unwilling to move off shore. Many are happy that it seems here to stay for a while. I’d rather have sun, which did appear on the next-to-the-last day of the week.
On September 15, 2022, The New York Times published a piece by John Branch, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2013, in which the author describes the S.F. fog as a “life force” and a “vital part” of the city’s “climatatology and culture.” True enough. On the subject of the city’s fog, Branch adds that “the general sentiment is that it is disappearing.” (This follows on a similar — and earlier reported! — story by The Examiner’s Jessica Wolfrom on the same subject.)
In a metropolis where Dogpatch differs from Pacific Heights and both differ from The Mission and Ocean Beach, there doesn’t seem to be a “general sentiment,” but rather a vast array of different opinions about everything, including the weather, which citizens constantly talk about and yet do nothing to change. There is no way to change it and no easy way to predict The City’s weather. With its many hills and valleys, our singular peninsula boasts many mini-climates. If it’s foggy at Ocean Beach it is likely sunny in the Mission District. To escape from the fog and enjoy the sun, I have only to hop on the N-Judah streetcar and travel for 20 minutes.
Soon after The Times ran Branch’s provocative piece, the editors published an interview with him by Soumya Karlamangia titled “Why Fog is so Vital to the Life of San Francisco.” In fact, fog has been vital not just to San Francisco, but also to much of coastal California and not always all year round. Sometimes there’s “tule fog” which comes up from the ground and makes driving hazardous.
Branch — who lives in Marin — looked for researchers who try to capture the fog "the way that redwoods do, to see if fog can be a viable water source.” Forget about that possibility. Stand under a redwood tree in the fog, as I have done many times, and moisture will fall down on your head, but there’s never enough to fill a small bathtub or even bucket let alone a stream. Fog has never ended a California drought or made a dent in it.
Branch rightly recognizes that San Francisco isn’t the only foggy place on the face of the Earth. In fact, according to Google, fog blankets parts of Newfoundland, Chile, Switzerland and Italy. Also, Hammett isn’t the only author to write an ode to fog. In his modernist poem, “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” T. S. Eliot writes about the cat-like “yellow fog that rubs its back upon the window-panes … And seeing that it was a soft October night,/ Curled about the house and went to sleep.” We might call Eliot's “yellow fog” a byproduct of London pollution.
How will the clouds from the heavens above behave in S.F. this October? Will they, cat-like, curl about houses, go to sleep and inspire love songs to nerds like Prufrock who is afraid to eat a peach. Or will the heavenly clouds lure readers into Sam Spade’s underworld where foghorns moan, phones ring in the darkness and the “night-fog, thin, clammy, and penetrant” blurs the streets of Chinatown and the “all-night drug-store on the corner of Bush and Taylor Streets.”
The streets are still here, the fog is still here, though the all-night drugstore is long gone, while The City is afflicted, not by the fog of war, but by the fog of drugs that would drive both Hammett and Spade insane. Anyone out there wanna write a sequel to "The Maltese Falcon?"