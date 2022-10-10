Maltese Falcon

From left: Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Ward Bond, Peter Lorre and Barton McClane in a scene from ‘The Maltese Falcon,’ one of the most famous movies set amid the fog in San Francisco.

 Warner Bros./National Board of Review Magazine

In "The Maltese Falcon," Dashiell Hammett’s noir love letter to San Francisco, chapter two, “Death in the Fog,” sets the ambiance for the whole story and fully introduces Sam Spade, a devil in the guise of an angel who has “no original." 

Hammett drew on foggy days and foggier nights when he created his fictional private eye, cops, criminals, secretaries and widows. The cold damp weather got under his skin in the 1920s when he lived in San Francisco and met and married Josephine Dolan to whom he dedicated his novel. “Most things in San Francisco can be bought, or taken,” Spade says and sounds like he means it.

