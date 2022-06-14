As we look back at Pride, we know it exists because of people of color — and it all started with a riot. Not the kind of party that’s so good your grandma would call it a “riot.” But an actual riot.
Pride in our LGBTQAI+ identity began as a means of survival and, despite what corporate America wants you to think, many people around the world (and even in this country) are still fighting for the right to simply be themselves. Pride and community are our defense against all forms of systemic oppression, from police raids to anti-sodomy laws, anti-trans bathroom bills and more recent efforts to ban what children in schools should be taught about racism and sexuality in the classroom.
Wherever you identify on the spectrums of gender or sexuality, remember that Pride is celebrated in June to commemorate the June 28, 1969 Stonewall riots. Those riots were initiated largely by crossdressers, lesbians and trans women of color who had simply had enough of the routine police raids on queer bars in New York City. Many of those bars were run by the mafia making an uneasy and unlikely partnership with the city police. It took decades for that movement to grow into one of the most visible celebrations of our community’s gorgeous diversities.
Knowing this history is important for a multitude of reasons. And almost three years before the famed Stonewall riots occurred, there was the Compton’s Cafeteria riot here in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood — which is now the Transgender District, the first legally recognized neighborhood of its kind in the world, founded by three black trans women. But because of the new redistricting of S.F. neighborhoods by The City’s Redistricting Task Force, the Transgender District has been cut right along Market Street.
Nevertheless, the district is still creating safe spaces for trans people that inspire economic advancement, leadership development and community engagement.
While the Stonewall riots were the more direct catalyst for the Pride as we know it, Compton’s Cafeteria Riot was one of the first LGBTQ riots in the country and played a large part in igniting the transgender rights movement in the United States.
It’s estimated that some million onlookers and parade participants have descended upon San Francisco to celebrate Pride’s resilient spirit and diversity over the past 50-plus years. The S.F. Pride Parade has come a long way from its initial walk down Polk Street in 1972. There has been a bevy of dogmas to champion, fight for and believe in during those ensuing decades — though it’s still an uphill battle advocating for these same beliefs.
During the pandemic’s various shelter-in-place lockdowns of 2020, activist Alex U. Inn and I wanted to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March in San Francisco by bringing the event back to its original activism roots. We organized our Black, Brown, Indigenous Trans and Queer family, friends, lovers and neighbors to march down Polk Street in unison along the event's original route. It was dynamic and reminded the community of our long history and innate power. And we will again gather at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 26 of this year at Polk and Washington Streets to share our voices, all while marching down that same pathway.
Pride month is a time to reflect, remember, celebrate and still fight for our rights. The LGBTQAI+ community has a history of suffering through discrimination, subjugation, and overcoming obstacles in the face of mounting adversity.
There are 68 countries in the world where it is still illegal to be queer. In 13 countries, like Afghanistan, being gay or bisexual is a crime punishable by death. Sometimes it’s easier to forget that we’ve not always been allowed to be who we are in public not that long ago. It’s easier to relax, go out for a night and ignore the fact that our friends and chosen families are under attack in other parts of the world.
I would say we are fortunate here in San Francisco, but that’s not to say that discrimination and the freedom to be who you are are still not threatened. Pride has brought us together for decades now. Queer people from all walks of life descend upon San Francisco to affirm our humanity and demand progress. Pride is also a time to come together in our queer spaces and have a good time with our, friends and family — chosen or otherwise. The history of our community is largely rooted in clubs and bars as these are historically safe spaces for queer people to meet, love, dance and thrive.
Though, it’s not enough just to dance. Have fun. Meet somebody new. But don’t forget to give back to our community, because we are facing issues that require resistance every day.
Now more than ever is the time to support your local LGBTQAI+ nonprofits, shop at queer-owned businesses and extend a guiding hand to our queer youths and elders. Our community has thrived because of the previous brave generations before us, and those legends planted the seeds of both love and compassion, but also strength and resilience. It’s my duty as a community leader to keep what was planted . . . alive.
Each year, I have taken great pleasure in seeking out some of our community's most impactful organizations as beneficiaries for my annual pride party now in its 18th year. This event is one of the biggest nonprofit happenings produced over pride weekend; and to date, the community has helped me to raise over $1 million for local charities over the past three decades — among them the GBLT Historical Society & Archives, Our Trans Youth, Queer LifeSpace, Transgender Law Center and many more.
This year I’ve named Q Foundation as the beneficiary for Juanita MORE! Pride 2022, which will take place on Sunday, June 26 at 620 Jones. The Q Foundation is a San Francisco-based nonprofit that’s building a community where all people have a safe place to live.
Across the United States, people still dream of leaving home to follow the rainbow that glows over San Francisco. However, the cost of living in The City is so high that it’s becoming more and more difficult to survive here without community support. People flee rejection from their families, unsupportive schools and communities due to homophobia and transphobia. Sometimes they arrive here without employment, housing and/or a support network. They also face incredible hardship in finding affordable housing, culminating in The City’s ongoing homelessness crisis.
I love you, San Francisco. Let’s find more ways to celebrate our alternative and creative sides and share our talents, art, and beauty by uplifting everyone in our community — not just in June, but every day of the year.