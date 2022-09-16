Social conservatives are firm believers in states’ rights.
At least for socially conservative states. For states that deviate from their agenda, not so much.
Republicans have long insisted that legislation on moral matters, such as who should be allowed to marry or whether abortion should be legal, are the domain of states, the “laboratories of democracy.’’
Let California behave like Sodom and Gomorrah, so long as, say, South Carolina is allowed to emulate the biblical “city on a hill.’’
They didn’t mean it.
The dishonesty of their posture was laid plain this week when Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., proposed a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
Republicans, including Graham, have long maintained that abortion should be a state issue. Just last month, Graham self-righteously insisted that this was a matter of principle.
“I’ve been consistent,’’ he told Dana Bash on CNN. “I think states should decide the issue of marriage. And states should decide the issue of abortion.
“I have respect for South Carolina voters here. I trust them to define marriage and to deal with the issue of abortion.’’
Californians, on the other hand, he doesn’t trust so much.
The legislation Graham introduced would impose a 15-week ban in all states, overriding California law that permits abortions until “viability,’’ which is typically 24-26 weeks. States’ rights would be honored for those that choose to impose even stricter laws. States’ rights would not apply to those that wish to loosen them.
Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds,’’ and clearly expecting consistency from Graham is both foolish and small-minded.
This is a senator who decried the news media portrayals of President Donald Trump’s first year in office for its “endless, endless attempt to label the guy as some kind of kook. Not fit to be president.’’
This came just a year after Graham himself said of Trump: “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.’’
But Graham is not the only lawmaker to abandon the principle of states’ rights the moment it became politically inconvenient.
The Washington Post identified at least 18 Republicans in Congress who have spoken unequivocally in support of abortion being a states’ rights issue who have nevertheless sponsored or co-authored legislation to impose federal restrictions.
The notion of states’ rights is often associated with the South’s defense of slavery or, more recently, segregation. Yet it has a broader, more defensible justifications. In a nation of 331 million people, the argument goes, government is more responsive on a local level. The colonies agreed to form the United States so long as they maintained a degree of autonomy, a principle enshrined in the Bill of Rights.
But such nobility is used by abortion opponents as a cover for political expediency. When abortion was constitutionally permitted under Roe v. Wade, Republicans declared federal rules as an assault on states’ rights. Now that the Dobbs decision has returned it to the states, Republicans are calling for a federal ban.
The disingenuous devotion to principle is also evident on the issue of same-sex marriage. As individual states began legalizing it, Republicans — and many Democrats — pushed for a federal ban. President Bill Clinton signed an executive order declaring that the federal definition of marriage be “one man and one woman.’’
But since 2015, when the court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that the Constitution protects the right to same-sex marriage, many Republicans — including Graham — have insisted that as a matter of principle it should be decided at the state level. How convenient.
The ease with which lawmakers abandon their principles is disheartening. The vehemence of their disingenuous embrace of states’ rights is galling.
If Republicans believe that abortions or same-sex marriage ought to banned nationwide, they should say so. Hiding behind states’ rights, a concept they clearly don’t believe in, is a profile in cynicism.