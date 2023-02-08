The previous Portals told the story of how a working-class San Francisco youth named Lincoln Beachey became an expert balloonist, and then mastered a far more challenging contraption, the brand-new aeroplane. Beachey’s feats as a teenage dirigible pilot made him rich and famous — and led hordes of adoring women to throw themselves at him — but that celebrity was nothing compared to what was about to come.
In 1911, when Beachey was 23, he entered his first aviation meet in his hometown of San Francisco, flying for the Curtiss team run by another pioneering aviator, Glenn Curtiss. As Frank Marrero writes in “Lincoln Beachey: The Man Who Owned the Sky,” Beachey’s aerial performances were so astonishing that by the third day of the meet, other aviators reportedly refused to fly because they were afraid he would show them up.
Beachey’s skills earned him fabulous paychecks. He earned more than the average national income (about $1,000 then, $63,000 today) every day he performed.
After Beachey’s triumph in San Francisco, Curtiss booked the young pilot on a long tour, starting in Puerto Rico, going on to Cuba and then Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, New York and across the upper Midwest. During the tour, Beachey constantly worked on improving his flying, in the process developing new techniques, in particular long, steep drops and intentional stalls. He was the first aviator to fly at night, attaching acetylene lamps to his wings. He was the first man to fly past the Capitol Building, and the first to fly over the Manhattan skyline.
This rainy season pales in comparison with the winter of 1861-62 that damaged huge swaths of The City, including the party house of Francois Pioche
In the early days of aviation, one in three flights still ended in disaster, and a morbid fascination attended aviation meets. Betting on whether a pilot would survive was commonplace. Beachey was horrified when spectators at an early meet rushed up to the ruins of a crashed plane and snatched souvenirs, even grabbing pieces of the dead pilot’s clothing.
At the Niagara International Carnival in June 1911, Beachey attempted his most death-defying feat yet. Carnival promoters offered him $4,000 to fly through the Niagara Gorge, and an extra $1,000 in gold if he could fly under the Honeymoon Bridge. Bettors were wagering five to one that Beachey would not live out the day.
But Beachey was confident. He had perfected a new technique, a sheer vertical drop, dubbed the “dip of death” or simply “a Beachey.” As he dropped his Curtiss Pusher into the gorge “like a hawk diving for its prey,” wrote a newspaper, he headed straight for Horseshoe Falls — and then, to the horror of the crowd, disappeared into the vapor. On the canyon’s edge, where 250,000 people were watching, parents covered their children’s eyes and women “fainted by the thousands.” People were sure the falls had claimed another victim. But then Beachey’s plane roared into view. Pulling up inches above the water, Beachey soared above the bridge and landed to a hero’s welcome. The papers proclaimed Beachey’s dive into the Horseshoe Falls “the greatest aerial feat of all time.”
Beachey went from one triumph to another, demonstrating such mastery in the air that he was dubbed “The Master Birdman.” But these groundbreaking early days of aviation, when pilots pushed each other to ever more dangerous stunts, had a dark side. Pilot after pilot, many of them friends of Beachey’s, were killed, sometimes because they were trying to emulate his feats. And every death attracted larger crowds.
By the end of 1912, Beachey was under increasing strain. His friend Eugene Ely died “trying to do a Beachey” at the urging of Ely’s wife. Despite her own responsibility, Mrs. Ely sent Beachey a letter in which she wrote, “God punish you Lincoln Beachey.” The press blamed Beachey for every flier’s death. To make matters worse, his wife May was suing him for divorce. During the court proceedings, May began reading a list of 32 cities in which she claimed Beachey had had affairs. The judge interrupted her halfway through and granted the divorce.
Beachey’s nadir came in 1913, when he was traveling to San Francisco to give a speech at the Olympic Club. As he was changing trains, a young woman with two small children came running up to him, screaming “You killed my husband!” and beating on Beachey’s chest with her fists. The woman’s husband, Charles Walsh, was a pilot who had died. His coffin was on the train.
Beachey fell into a deep depression. In a speech to the Olympic Club the next day, he announced that he had “quit as the pacemaker for Death.” He named nine friends who had died trying to emulate his feats, “fine boys all of them. And one by one they have hurtled down, clutching at the robes of God to smash, on Earth!” He said he could not bear to be responsible for more deaths.
The “hilariously wet” city made a mockery of Prohibition
But Beachey could not keep out of the air. Four months later, when he heard that a French flier named Adolphe Pegoud had flown a loop, he telegrammed Curtiss and told him to start working on a plane that could fly upside down. Beachey made international news when he made repeated loops. His ability to fly upside down led fellow aviators to carry him into a dinner party upside down, after which he dined in that position, getting soup in his hair.
In late 1913, the organizers of the Panama Pacific International Exposition, the world’s fair to be held in San Francisco in 1915, asked Beachey to be the headline performer every day during the fair’s 10-month run. The fair celebrated modern technology, of which the aeroplane was the ultimate example. Beachey eagerly agreed. He kicked off his appearances on Dec. 30, 1913, by flying inside the 968-foot-long Palace of Machinery building, sailing past girders just a few feet from his wings on both sides.
On the fair’s Opening Day, Feb. 20, 1915, Beachey thrilled the crowd by dropping out of the clouds above the fair’s centerpiece, the Tower of Jewels, and releasing four white doves before executing his famous upside-down loops.
Beachey’s daily 3 p.m. flights at the fair were a major attraction, drawing thousands of visitors to the grounds. March 14, three weeks after the fair’s opening, was proclaimed “Beachey Day.” For the occasion, Beachey decided to fly his new monoplane. He had recently become engaged, and kissed his fiancée goodbye before driving in his roadster to the fairgrounds. He took off from the Marina Green, gained altitude and soared above Angel Island before turning back to The City. Above Alcatraz, he flipped his plane over and began a long, steep fall, the same maneuver he had safely performed countless times.
But this time, his plane was not up to the task. As he rocketed toward the bay, both his plane’s wings broke under the strain. He crashed into the water at 210 miles an hour. Miraculously, the impact did not kill him, but he was unable to release the straps that held him in the cockpit, and he drowned in San Francisco Bay, not far from the shore. Lincoln Beachey was 28 years old.
A plaque near the east end of the Crissy Field beach commemorates the young San Franciscan who is largely forgotten today, but who at the dawn of the age of aviation was the greatest flier of them all — the man who owned the sky.
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.
Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.” His Portals of the Past column appears in The Examiner bimonthly.