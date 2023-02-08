The previous Portals told the story of how a working-class San Francisco youth named Lincoln Beachey became an expert balloonist, and then mastered a far more challenging contraption, the brand-new aeroplane. Beachey’s feats as a teenage dirigible pilot made him rich and famous — and led hordes of adoring women to throw themselves at him — but that celebrity was nothing compared to what was about to come. 

In 1911, when Beachey was 23, he entered his first aviation meet in his hometown of San Francisco, flying for the Curtiss team run by another pioneering aviator, Glenn Curtiss. As Frank Marrero writes in “Lincoln Beachey: The Man Who Owned the Sky,” Beachey’s aerial performances were so astonishing that by the third day of the meet, other aviators reportedly refused to fly because they were afraid he would show them up.  

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.” His Portals of the Past column appears in The Examiner bimonthly.

Tags

You May Also Like