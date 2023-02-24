I was sure I’d spotted my target. He was wearing a light gray North Face puffer jacket wrapped around a CrossFit-taut torso, with a conspicuously large wristwatch peeking out, engaged in rapt conversation with a younger man across a small table in a coffee shop. Here it was: a venture capitalist in search of the next big thing in the new epicenter of innovation.
I was at La Boulangerie on Hayes, across from Patricia’s Green. People on Twitter have started calling Hayes Valley “Cerebral Valley” because of the plethora of hacker houses and startups in the area devoted to AI, the hottest new trend in tech right now.
My eavesdropping skills were rusty. I used to listen to deals being done at the Creamery, a South of Market cafe across Townsend Street from the Caltrain station — I remember catching Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on a recruiting call there — but that spot closed during the pandemic.
My search for artificial intelligence wasn’t particularly fruitful. The conversation I caught was about work visas and the virtues of London versus San Francisco. Still, I took it as a sign that the startup vibe was planting itself in another corner of San Francisco.
Amber Yang, an investor at Bloomberg Beta, a venture arm of the financial news firm, is still surprised that she helped popularize the “Cerebral Valley” moniker with a tweet in early January. She’d heard it from a friend, Bohan Lu, who made an offhand remark about the AI-centered activity in Hayes Valley.
“I didn’t think it was a meme,” Yang told me. “I thought it was already out there.” Well, it is now: Her tweet garnered more than 600,000 views, and “Cerebral Valley” has taken off.
I was skeptical of the designation until an old acquaintance of mine, Matt Mireles, tweeted that he was coming back to town. Mireles had left San Francisco for Menlo Park, then moved up to Tahoe during the pandemic. Now, he told me, he’d driven through Donner Pass during a blizzard to check out the vibe. He’s the founder and CEO of Oasis, an AI startup that’s shifting from work on video to translate what Mireles calls “word vomit” — think of those rambling voice memos you dictate to capture an offhand thought — into coherent emails, memos and pitches.
“I was frankly kind of missing the community of the startup world,” Mireles told me. He’d already felt it fading from when he first came to The City over a decade ago. Now, he said, it feels like it’s back.
I remember that heady mix of opportunity and opportunism that characterized The City’s startup scene in the early 2010s. Everyone, it seemed, was building an iPhone app. Mobile! Local! Social! The buzzwords flew fast and furious.
Now the chatter at Ritual and Blue Bottle is about prompt engineering, OpenAI’s new Foundry developer program, and just how unhinged Microsoft’s Bing chatbot might get. And the buzz seems set to continue with the Cerebral Valley AI Summit, a 200-person event scheduled for the end of March. That’s invitation-only, but if you can’t get in, there’s the four-day Data + AI Summit held at Moscone Center in June.
Isn’t there an irony, I asked Yang, in pushing for a democratizing technology like AI to be centralized in San Francisco? People are seeking “an edge because the community is all here, she said. “But I think it’s inclusive — you don’t have to have gone to Stanford. There are a lot of open events.”
And, she noted, San Francisco’s advantage may be one that predates the internet. That’s its embrace of the world’s oddballs. “You can be very weird and yourself in San Francisco and not have to worry about a societal structure,” she said. “I love that being nerdy here is not looked down or teased.” She loves that she can go to a party and have hours-long conversations about abstruse mathematical concepts.
Mireles worries that he could be chasing his “nostalgia for the early stages of the cycle,” when startup founders pursued an idea largely for the joy of it. “Is San Francisco back to being those pirate types, those hackers? I want to find out.”
In the meantime, he’s crashing on a friend’s couch and collecting party invites. “I’ve been living in the mountains,” he said. “I would love for San Francisco to be back. I would love for it to be magical again.”
Head to the corner of Hayes and Octavia and you just might feel it.
Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco, who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.