SFE-MosconeCenterOpening

The biggest upcoming convention in San Francisco is the Game Developers Conference March 20-24 at the Moscone Center, with an expected 24,000 attendees. That’s short of 2019’s event, which drew 29,000 attendees, but a big jump from last year, when 17,000 made it in person.

 Kevin N. Hume/SF Examiner

Business travel was one of the first things the coronavirus knocked out. Now it’s coming back, which is good news for everyone from hoteliers to downtown coffee shops to business card printers. It’s a welcome development for just about everyone except employees of Zoom, which announced layoffs of 1,300 people the other week.

I’ve got so many memories at Moscone Center: witnessing Steve Jobs debut the iPhone, seeing a team of Google Glass-equipped parachutists land on the building’s roof, restraining my Jack Russell Terrier as she barked in confusion at a Salesforce mascot during Dreamforce.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco, who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.

