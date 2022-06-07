Millions of Americans struggle to afford their medicines. Here in California, roughly one in five patients reports not filling a prescription due to cost.
Some congressional Democrats, understandably frustrated by the lack of legislative progress on drug pricing reforms, are now proposing an alternative solution. They're urging President Biden to unilaterally seize patent rights on costly drugs.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), together with Reps. Peter DeFazio (D-OR), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) and several others, have asked the administration to "march in" on the patents for Xtandi, a prostate cancer drug, and license them to generic manufacturers who could create cheaper versions of the lifesaving therapy.
I share their frustration. Congress has missed too many opportunities to pass drug-pricing legislation.
But I disagree with their proposed solution. My fellow Democrats have good intentions, but marching in on Xtandi would set medical science back decades by weakening confidence in our intellectual property system.
The argument for revoking Xtandi's exclusive license rests on an erroneous interpretation of the Bayh-Dole Act. The 1980 law, which passed with strong bipartisan support — including from then-Sen. Joe Biden — granted universities and nonprofit research institutions the intellectual property rights to scientific discoveries that benefited from federal grants.
This reform empowered universities and other nonprofits to license those patents to private firms with the expertise and capital to turn promising ideas into commercial products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government retained those patent rights — and it licensed only about 5% of the 28,000 patents it held.
The law unleashed a wave of innovation and entrepreneurship. Government funding for university research ultimately led to hundreds of new medicines, millions of jobs and more than 11,000 new start-ups — including many in the Bay Area.
With more than 200 biotechnology companies, South San Francisco is one of the largest biotech hubs in the world. At nearby Stanford University, researchers' discoveries led to over 1,000 new technologies and 25 new companies last year alone.
Bayh-Dole also gave the government the right to "march in" and take back patent rights in very limited circumstances. For instance, if a firm was unwilling or unable to turn patents into real-world products, the government could intervene and license those patents to a different company capable of getting the job done.
Some of my friends in Congress argue that Xtandi, developed by Astellas Pharma, is unreasonably expensive. To reduce its price, they want the Biden administration to march in and license the patents to other firms that could produce cheaper generic versions.
But march-in rights were never intended to be used as a price control — a point the law's architects, Democratic Sen. Birch Bayh and Republican Sen. Bob Dole, made abundantly and consistently clear. As they put it in a co-authored 2002 letter, "Bayh-Dole did not intend that government set prices." That's why federal officials have declined all 10 previous requests to march-in to reduce drug costs.
More importantly, misusing march-in rights would render American patent protections unreliable. Companies and their investors would be reluctant to license federally-backed research — and spend the hundreds of millions of dollars or more required to turn a basic discovery into an approved treatment.
Astellas, for instance, says it spent $1.4 billion to develop Xtandi. That investment would have been unthinkable if its executives thought the government might march in and nullify its patent rights.
Once companies are unwilling to license federally supported research, the system created by Bayh-Dole will crumble. Countless potential life-saving breakthroughs will once again be left to collect dust on the government's proverbial shelves.
In the case of Xtandi, the system is working exactly as it's supposed to. UCLA, where the enzalutamide molecule that became Xtandi was discovered in 2006 with the help of $500,000 in federal funding, does fundamental scientific research. It doesn't develop drugs. For that you need the involvement of companies like Astellas able to bring more than $1 billion to the table.
If Xtandi is cheaper in countries at the same prosperity level as ours, then the solution is for those countries to pay their fair share of a medicine's development costs. That's something march-in doesn't address.
On drug prices, Congress needs to do its job. That means negotiating prices with pharmaceutical companies, capping insulin prices, addressing the abuses by insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, and working with the administration to force foreign buyers to pay their fair share of development costs. Most of this requires legislation. Congress's inability — and in some cases, unwillingness — to do its job shouldn't result in an attack on the intellectual property protections that have allowed the United States to lead the world in life-sciences innovation.
Howard Dean is the former chair of the Democratic National Committee and former governor of Vermont.