Laguna Honda
Olivia Wise/The Examiner

My friend Travis would have had something to say about the ongoing debate over the fate of Laguna Honda — because he died there.

I think he’d have shrugged off the controversies over the various infractions at the facility — unauthorized visitors, some drugs found around the place and such. But he’d have been appalled at the thought of shutting the place down.

