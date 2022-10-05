A new development in the ongoing botched cleanup of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard does not bode well for the health and safety of current and future residents of Hunters Point.
Official San Francisco Policy, passed overwhelmingly by the voters in 2000 as Proposition P and adopted the following year by the Board of Supervisors, requires that the contaminated site be cleaned up to the most protective Environmental Protection Agency standards, designed to be safe for residential use without restrictions.
This longstanding position was reinforced in the last few weeks by the president of the Board of Supervisors, Shamann Walton, who in a hearing stated: “I also want to make it clear that the number one goal for the Shipyard has to be and should be 100%, complete cleanup.” Walton went further: “We do have a say in determining whether or not any land is transferred to the City and County of San Francisco. Without a 100% cleanup, that land transfer does not take place.”
But now the EPA has disclosed it does not intend to honor Prop P and instead plans to allow much of the contamination at Hunters Point to never be cleaned up. Rather than assure that the site is cleaned up to its most protective standards, the EPA intends to allow the use of far weaker limits and instead let the Navy walk away from much of the pollution at the site, relying on unenforceable land use restrictions and covering up rather than cleaning up the radioactivity and toxic chemicals.
If the EPA says it won’t require a cleanup that is consistent with Prop P, and Supervisor Walton has pledged that the land will not transfer without a complete decontamination, where does that leave the critical need for cleaning up this radioactive and toxic mess?
Some background: On July 16, 1945, the USS Indianapolis departed the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard carrying components of a bomb code-named “Little Boy.” On Aug. 6, the Enola Gay left Tinian Island and dropped the assembled atomic bomb on Hiroshima. A year later, the radioactive hazard from the nuclear arms race that that explosion started came back to Hunters Point. The first post-war nuclear tests, called OPERATION CROSSROADS, were conducted at the Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands and badly contaminated scores of naval vessels. These vessels were transferred to Hunters Point Naval Shipyard.
Efforts to decontaminate these ships at sea were unsuccessful, so they were sent them to Hunters Point — then, as now, a low-income community of color — where the radioactive vessels were sandblasted in the open air. This sandblasting, and subsequent decades of sloppy work with large amounts of radioactive materials at S.F.'s Naval Radiological Defense Lab, resulted in widespread contamination of the area. The Shipyard was designated a Superfund site in 1989, one of the most hazardous sites in the nation.
But the cleanup has been mangled from the beginning. The Navy arbitrarily exempted 90% of Hunters Point sites and 90% of the radionuclides of concern from being sampled at all. The radioactivity measurements made were alleged by EPA to be crippled by falsification; EPA and other agencies “found signs of potential falsification, data manipulation, and/or data quality concerns” in up to 97% of survey units. The retesting program that began in 2020, however, is also seriously flawed.
The central crisis is the Navy’s effort, abetted by EPA, to evade its original commitments to clean up Hunters Point to the most protective EPA standards. Instead, the cleanup standards being used by the Navy are markedly less stringent than EPA’s most protective standards, permitting concentrations of radioactivity many times higher to be left without cleanup.
Additionally, some years ago, the Navy found much more contamination that was more widespread than anticipated, and began shifting its proposed remedy from cleaning up the contamination to simply covering it up with a thin layer of soil or asphalt. Such covers are ineffective, particularly since they will have to be torn up to carry out the construction for the redevelopment plan. But they provide a fiction behind which to hide the decision to leave much of the contamination not remediated.
There had been substantial hope that the new leader of the Biden Administration EPA’s toxic cleanup programs, Carlton Waterhouse, would take effective and concrete action to get the Hunters Point cleanup back on track. Waterhouse promised to provide in a timely manner certain responses to recommendations for fixing the Hunters Point problems. A year later, some answers by the EPA have just been provided, and they basically say: Pound sand. Indeed, EPA now says there will be no top-to-bottom review of what has gone wrong with the Hunters Point cleanup; it will not require cleanup to its most protective standards; and it will not act consistent with Prop P.
Prop P requires cleanup to the most protective EPA standards, without reliance on land use restrictions or covers. Supervisor Walton has committed that there will be no transfer of the Hunters Point land unless there is a complete cleanup. EPA now says there won’t be a cleanup to anything like its most protective standards, and it will not follow Prop P.
Will the City and County of San Francisco now take effective action to protect its residents from the prospect of perpetual risk from Hunters Point radioactive and toxic contamination?