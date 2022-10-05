Hunters Point Tour

Buildings on Parcel G are observed beyond a dry dock during a U.S. Navy-led public bus tour of the old Hunters Point Shipyard on Saturday, June 9, 2018. The Environmental Protection Agency has disclosed it does not intend to allow the toxic Superfund site to be cleaned up as promised.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A new development in the ongoing botched cleanup of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard does not bode well for the health and safety of current and future residents of Hunters Point.

Official San Francisco Policy, passed overwhelmingly by the voters in 2000 as Proposition P and adopted the following year by the Board of Supervisors, requires that the contaminated site be cleaned up to the most protective Environmental Protection Agency standards, designed to be safe for residential use without restrictions.

Daniel Hirsch is the retired director of the Program on Environmental and Nuclear Policy at UC Santa Cruz, president of the Committee to Bridge the Gap, and co-author of a series of reports on Hunters Point.