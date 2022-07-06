In the summers of my childhood, my grandmother would take me to the old Sweethut Cafe on Seventh and Clement, where we sipped cold nai cha and nibbled on steaming cha siu bao as the morning fog rolled in from the upper avenues. We were locals of this foggy patch of the city, four generations of our family having lived within its cramped streets and narrow corridors. As we ate, my popo, as I called her, would tell me stories of her life in China as she ran her weathered fingers through my hair; then, with the widest, toothiest grin, she would tug lightly on my cheeks, which were still exceedingly plump and round.
“好心有好報,” she would say between sips of tea, “If your heart is good, you will be rewarded.”
Often heralded as a San Francisco oasis, the Richmond has long moved a little slower, its colorful Edwardian homes, unassuming ethnic eateries and proximity to the ocean whisking residents and visitors worlds away from the soaring skyscrapers of downtown and the trendier, busier enclaves of North Beach and the Mission. Lining the streets are dozens of restaurants and dim sum houses, whose windows display Chinese culinary classics, such as beef chow fun and fried rice, fluffy baos and bulging dumplings.
Clement Street, the neighborhood’s commercial hub, begins on Arguello Boulevard and extends through the Richmond District to the winding trails of Land’s End. In the outermost reaches of these “Outside Lands,” as they were originally called, the streets climb to meet the cliffside, leaving Clement at the foot of San Francisco’s rolling coastal hills.
“It’s kind of been a second home,” says George Chang, who grew up in Chinatown and has worked since 2005 at his father’s business, Taiwan Restaurant, on Sixth Avenue and Clement Street.
Opened in 1985, Taiwan Restaurant is recognizable by its pastel pink facade and window display of golden yu char kway, a type of Chinese donut that is lightly salted and eaten alongside rice congee or sweetened milk.
In many ways, the Chang family’s restaurant exemplifies the older businesses on Clement, which for decades have been immersed in the neighborhood’s diverse immigrant population. The Richmond itself experienced its first wave of Asian residents after the end of restrictive housing covenants in the mid-20th century — and by 1990 had established itself as the multicultural hub it is today, with nearly 50% of the district being composed of Asians and Pacific Islanders. However, something sinister is brewing in the neighborhood, and both this community and the food it brought with it are starting to disappear.
“It’s expensive to be Asian in The City,” admits George, has lost several of his workers due to rising living costs in the Bay Area. “A lot of people used to own houses here, but they’ve started to rent or move far away.”
According to Redfin.com and Zumper.com, housing costs in the Richmond have skyrocketed to upward of $1.8 million since the mid-1990s — when the median price of a San Franciscan home was about $300,000 — while the current average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the neighborhood sits at over $2,300, signifying that the area’s home prices and rental costs are both about twice the national average. A 2015 survey conducted by the city of San Francisco found that 64% of the district’s residents are tenants — and that two-thirds of Richmond families, if evicted or displaced, could not afford the current asking rent, which required a household income of $120,000.
With this economic upheaval has come a cascade of sad effects: the closure of several beloved mom-and-pop shops such as Tong Palace and the SF Linen Outlet; the displacement of lower-income residents; and a growing loss of cultural identity in the neighborhood. While a handful of older businesses remain, such as Green Apple Books and Schubert’s Bakery, many have fallen victim to increasing operating costs.
101 Super Mart, known for its fresh produce, became Mamahuhu, which serves a modern spin on Chinese takeout. Shimo, famous for its uni nigiri, is now Fiorella, an upscale casual Italian eatery. Yet Wah Dim Sum, a neighborhood staple for over 50 years, gave way to K-Elements Korean BBQ.
The Sweethut Cafe — the last place I remember drinking nai cha with my grandmother as we watched the fog pour in from the Outer Richmond — shut down after rent increases pushed its owner into an early retirement, leaving a dilapidated shell and empty storefront behind.
“There’s an exodus,” laments Steve Hong, a Richmond native and director of the San Francisco-based nonprofit Kingdom Rice. “A greater stratification and less on-ramps, as if you have to come in rich to make it.”
好心有好報. If your heart is good, you will be rewarded.
It’s hard to say where the neighborhood’s heart is today. High-end coffee shops sit across from humble dim sum houses, and croissants and yu char kway are sold side by side. There seems to be a quiet battle between the old and new Richmond, with both parties vying for control of this tiny strip of west side land. And although the restaurants I loved are still nestled somewhere between the chic fusion eateries and draft breweries, if history is any indication, they won’t be there much longer.
This place was never really about the food, though — not for me, George, Steve or any of the neighborhood’s old guard. Rather, its rich culinary history has always been a vehicle to something greater: a down-home, small-town intimacy unique to this sleepy pocket of San Francisco.
And despite how quickly that feeling is fading, it lives on in those who remember what existed here before.