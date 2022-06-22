California is gambling with the futures of thousands of college students. California’s students are stuck, unable to fully realize their higher education, career and family dreams because of an outdated state financial aid system that does not meet the needs of today’s students.
But it doesn’t have to be this way — our state leaders have a winning hand already. The historic investments for financial aid made by Gov. Newsom and the state Legislature last year provide the perfect window to go "all in" for the future generation of our workforce and economy.
Fully modernizing California’s state financial aid system under the Cal Grant Equity Framework proposal and building off last year's investments will address gaps in the current Cal Grant program by opening doors for those currently ineligible.
As student, financial aid, higher education and equity advocates, we celebrate last year’s historic investments to expand access to the Cal Grant program to over 150,000 students, especially those attending community colleges. With this new remodeled program, we would reach 150,000 more students.
This reform is long overdue. The Cal Grant system was established over 60 years ago and has not been updated since its inception. In 1960, buying a gallon of milk for a dollar, gas at 31 cents per gallon and a home for $20,000 was the norm. We know these prices are not today’s reality, yet our financial aid system is still stuck in this time machine of days long gone.
Moreover, today's students look and experience life much differently. We cannot let more time go on without addressing this antiquated system can and how it should be improved.
We’ve heard horror stories from students who cannot navigate the overly complex financial aid system. When they figure it out, they are frequently discouraged by outdated barriers and irrelevant processes.
Financial aid complexities should not be a barrier for students to attend college. In fact, it should be just the opposite. The Cal Grant Equity Framework proposed in AB 1746 by Assemblyman Jose Medina, D-Riverside, will create a more equitable financial aid system and help the state grapple with some of its most pressing issues, such as achieving gender equity, tackling poverty and meeting the demands of our workforce.
In short, it finishes the work begun by the investments of last year so that students truly benefit.
Investing in our financial aid system benefits California overall and fits perfectly with the governor’s road map for economic recovery and higher education attainment, equity, access and affordability. Getting Cal Grant Equity reforms over the finish line advances these bold goals.
California has made economic strides despite the challenges of COVID-19. Yet, the Golden State’s civilian labor force is still down by 452,000 workers compared with pre-pandemic levels. The Public Policy Institute of California-projected shortage of 1.1 million college graduates has been only slightly reduced. Simultaneously, a significant number of California’s college students have had no choice but to drop out or delay school due to economic uncertainty and financial hardship, reducing the number of eligible graduates entering the workforce.
Implementing the Cal Grant Equity Framework into the financial aid system will expand awards for those who make an average income of $36,000, streamline the eight current Cal Grant programs into two, and align eligibility with the federal Pell Grant to enable earlier, clearer communication with students and families about how much aid they can expect to receive.
The proposal also will increase access for students of color and student parents in every segment, which, in turn, will help keep more students on track to reach the governor’s goal of 70% of working-aged Californians holding a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2030.
For example, under this proposal:
- The Students with Dependent Children (SWDC) award will be updated to reach more than 44,000 new student parents and uplift more families.
- 95,000 more California Latino students, 11,000 more African American, 18,000 more Asian and Pacific Islander and 3,000 more California Dream Act students will be eligible for awards.
- The updated financial aid system will enable more students to apply for CalFresh to help with access to food support.
Students need more financial support to attend and persist. And luckily, our state leaders already built the foundation last year to get the job done. Tens of thousands of voices of students, higher education supporters, workforce and economic interests and families throughout the state have joined the chorus in support of this framework by being part of the Fix Financial Aid coalition for the Cal Grant Equity Framework.
Let’s play our cards right and propel our students and economy forward.