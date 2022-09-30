Brian Copeland and his grandmother

Brian Copeland with his grandmother in an undated photograph. Copeland’s “Grandma and Me: An Ode to Single Parents” performs at The Marsh San Francisco through Oct. 22.

 Sherry Kamhi

The unsung loneliness, love and labor of single parenting is at the heart of “Grandma and Me: An Ode to Single Parents,” Brian Copeland’s new one-man show at The Marsh in San Francisco. The production alternates between his experiences growing up in a single-parent household and, upon his divorce, becoming a single parent himself.

Copeland, a former KTVU and KGO television host and former KGO radio host, is perhaps best known as the author and star of “Not a Genuine Black Man,” a one-man show that premiered in 2004 and is billed as ”the longest running solo show in San Francisco theater history.” “Grandma and Me” picks up in 1979, not long after the central plot point in “Genuine”: his mother’s successful lawsuit against a racist property management company that didn’t want a Black family living in a San Leandro apartment complex.

Teresa Moore is a columnist for The Examiner who reports on race and equity.