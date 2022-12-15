Whether you’ve put it in so many words or not, at some point in this life, the question has probably occurred to you, too. For me, it comes up whenever someone with a gun decides to take out their grievances on other people’s lives. When I see other San Franciscans, often angry and depressed, living on the streets. When the mostly white, mostly male, mostly conservative Christian, selectively insulated Supreme Court sides against the most vulnerable. When some states declare they are defending “parents’ rights” by supporting some parents’ calls for book and curriculum bans while refusing to let other parents make decisions about their trans childrens’ health. Whenever propaganda, leaden with fear, anger, bigotry and lies, distracts people into destructive hell holes.
You know when enough is near when you see people turning toward and not against each other. The rising up of workers — from adjunct professors and teaching assistants to nurses, baristas and warehouse workers — seeking just working conditions and compensation for labor that touches millions of lives every day. Midterm voters in battleground states rejecting election deniers and the cynical minions of the former president. The first-time voters and young women voters who were motivated by the gutting of Roe v. Wade. And Tuesday’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, a federal law that some say is not quite enough, but is still pretty damn good for government work. It matters that enough Americans believe that neither race nor sexual orientation should be grounds for nullifying marriage between consenting adults. It matters that there were more than enough elected officials to make this a federal law. ”Let love rule” indeed.
Despite these turns toward decency and equity, this year has felt seven years long. So much has happened that it is hard to remember that January was only 11 months ago. Even late August, when our fall semester began, feels like last year. Last week, at the final meeting of the civic media class I teach at the University of San Francisco, I sighed and said to my students, “Well, we got through it. We’re still here. That’s something.” One of the goals of civic media is to help students to sort out reliable information from rubbish. Another is to get them engaged in civic life. Our two class mottos are: James Baldwin’s “The moment we break faith with one another, the sea engulfs us and the light goes out”; and Jon Stewart’s “The enemy is noise. The goal is clarity.”
Teaching when the news was full of predictions that the midterms could spell the end of democracy meant walking a tightrope between not freaking my students out but getting them to see that whether they voted or not, they would be living with the consequences of the elections longer than most people who do vote. Finals aren’t over, but I’d say they did a great job of keeping up and keeping their cool.
Something that helps is a class text, Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons From the Twentieth Century.” Snyder, a historian of Eastern European politics and the Holocaust, looks at how people behaved during the rise and fall of fascism, Nazism and Communism for lessons in how to recognize the signs of autocracy in our own time and country and how to resist. For me, Snyder feels a bit like Mr. Rogers for grownups — and as someone who learned about coping and caring from the late, great Fred — I mean that as high praise.
Many of Snyder’s lessons are about recognizing and affirming each other’s humanity. And that starts with being less online and more in person. Lesson 12: “Make eye contact and small talk.” When you look people in the eye and exchange regular pleasantries with them, it’s easier to see each other as fellow humans and not ideas or stereotypes or problems. Lesson 13: “Practice corporeal politics.” When you take to the streets to demonstrate about the things you care about, you get to be in the company of strangers who share your concerns and values. Lesson 14: “Establish a private life.” There has to be something of you that is yours alone to share or not as you see fit. And my favorite, Chapter 11: “Investigate,” which is about supporting (paying for) and seeking out responsible journalism and taking responsibility for not spreading lies and misinformation online. Snyder writes, “We need print journalists so that stories can develop on the page and in our minds.” We tend to read more slowly and be more reflective when we’re holding a book or a paper than when we’re looking at screens that offer so many opportunities for distraction.
What I appreciate about “On Tyranny” and what I hope my students glean is that we are not helpless. Knowing what’s going on and doing what we can about it can be more comforting than knowing and doing nothing and worrying about everything. I hope they finish the class understanding that together, each of us can be enough.
Here are three things I’m chewing over as I’m writing the last column of this everlasting year:
1. We are never going to have enough therapy to catch and cure every person who sets out to kill other people with guns. It’s not even clear that mental health or the lack thereof is the cause for most gun homicides. If we are serious about wanting fewer gun deaths, we need to have a world with fewer guns.
2. We have more than 60,000 empty housing units in San Francisco, enough to house all of the homeless people in this city and then some. What if it was more effective to buy some of those properties and open them up for people who need homes than pouring millions into services that are barely making a dent? What if we got people housed first and then dealt with their other issues? Doesn’t it stand to reason that having a clean, warm, safe place to call one’s own would do a lot to help most people’s mental health? Who wouldn’t be exhausted, angry and scared living on the streets? Not shelters. Homes.
3. We need more places where random San Franciscans have a chance to engage with each other as peers. One of my favorite places for this is at the Alemany Farmers Market, especially when I end up sharing a table with strangers while eating breakfast tacos. What if jury duty wasn’t the only annual occasion destined to bring you into contact with a strange assortment of your fellow San Franciscans? What if we were regularly called up for a day of community service? It could be anything — sorting stuff, building stuff, learning stuff. But this would have to be work we do together to make our city better. I know a lot of people are already volunteers but making this universal would give everyone more of a stake.
Wishing you all a good end to this year and beginning to the next one.
Teresa Moore is The Examiner’s race and equity columnist.