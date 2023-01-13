Martin Luther King, Jr. at Cow Palace

Martin Luther King, Jr. speaks at an interfaith civil rights rally in San Francisco Cow Palace on June 30 1964. “Philanthropy is commendable,” King said in 1963, “but it must not cause the philanthropist to overlook the circumstances of economic injustice which make philanthropy necessary.”

 Courtesy George Conklin

On Monday we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day — a day when Americans honor Dr. King’s legacy by engaging in service for the betterment of our communities. So it is befitting to reflect on this day 75 years ago when the San Francisco Foundation was founded as a vehicle for community philanthropy in the Bay Area.

The year that the foundation was born, 1948, a young Martin Luther King — then just 19 — graduated from Morehouse College and entered seminary school. As a fellow Morehouse Man, my worldview was deeply affected by Dr. King’s teachings. While at Morehouse in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, my classmates and I would assemble weekly in the chapel that was named after Dr. King. We would hear from Black leaders from around the country about the importance of leadership, service and civil rights.

Fred Blackwell is CEO of the San Francisco Foundation, which marks its 75th anniversary on Jan. 16, and previously served as interim city administrator for the city of Oakland and director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Development in San Francisco.

