House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with participants at a reproductive rights roundtable in Downers Grove, Ill., last month. Many are asking whether Pelosi will step down if Republicans prevail in the House and Kevin McCarthy becomes speaker.
It is among the unlikeliest of scenarios in a career marked by the improbable.
Two weeks ago, with Republicans expected to pick up two dozen — if not many more — House seats, the only question was when Pelosi would step down from leadership and retire from the San Francisco office she has held since 1987.
Today, as the nation awaits final vote counts that will determine which party controls Congress, the only clarity on Pelosi’s future is that the decision is hers.
No one should be surprised if — despite likely GOP House control, the brutal assault on her husband Paul and a pledge she made to fellow Democrats four years ago to limit herself to just two more terms in leadership — Pelosi decides to stay as Democratic leader.
Pelosi has provided no hints. Two days after the election, she was off to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, for a climate change conference. Multiple factors that have yet to play out — such as the outcome of the two dozen House races still to be finalized and the pace of her husband’s recovery — will likely play a big role in her choice.
That she has a choice at all is remarkable.
With the exception of Pelosi herself, who remained as minority leader after losing the speakership following the 2010 midterms, the last speaker to remain in Congress after losing the majority was Sam Rayburn 70 years ago.
That’s because speakers are expected to keep their majority. Those who don’t — think Paul Ryan and Dennis Hastert — don’t stick around. Rep. Newt Gingrich stepped down after Republicans simply lost seats in 1998, even though they retained the majority.
An election day massacre was avoided, but the Bay Area can no longer rely on its delegation’s clout to get things done
Pelosi will not be forced out no matter how the balance of power ends up. Despite vocal opposition from younger, more liberal Democrats several years ago, Pelosi has a devoted following among the 200 plus Democrats who have since witnessed her masterful handling of President Donald Trump and her leading the party back to the majority in 2018.
It doesn’t hurt that she has raised more than $1 billion, mostly distributed to her Democratic House colleagues.
However, being able to remain is different than wanting to remain.
The conventional wisdom in Washington is that the time has come for the 82-year-old speaker to call it quits, if not from her seat, at least from her leadership post. She could retire with accomplishments ranging from creating a national park at the Presidio and steering billions of dollars to battle AIDS, to shepherding Obamacare through Congress, standing up to China on human rights and shattering barriers facing women in politics.
Still, there are some who have watched Pelosi for a long time, and I count myself as of one of them, who see the possibility of another scenario.
Assuming Republicans prevail, incoming Speaker Kevin McCarthy will have the narrowest of majorities, perhaps just a handful of votes. That means he’d likely need to reach out to Democrats to complete the House’s most basic of functions, such as passing a budget or raising the nation’s debt ceiling.
It provides Democrats a unique opportunity to influence legislation from the minority. And no one is better equipped to take advantage of the opening than Pelosi.
Pelosi held back tears in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper this week when discussing the attack on her husband. She said the incident would influence what she does next, prompting most to assume she was signaling her departure.
I saw it differently.
Cooper asked the speaker if she had decided when to retire.
“Well, I have to say my decision will be affected (by) what happened the last week or two.’’
Cooper followed up to clarify that she meant her decision would be impacted by the attack.
“Yes,’’ she said.
To me, that sounds as likely as not to be a show of determination not to let the threat of political violence drive her away. There are few things Pelosi reveres more than a commitment to public service.
At a time when candidates for public office face obscene allegations, lies and even death threats, it is easy to imagine Pelosi wanting to set a don’t-be-intimidated example to a younger generation.