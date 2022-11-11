Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with participants at a reproductive rights roundtable in Downers Grove, Ill., last month. Many are asking whether Pelosi will step down if Republicans prevail in the House and Kevin McCarthy becomes speaker.

 Jamie Kelter Davis/The New York Times

It is among the unlikeliest of scenarios in a career marked by the improbable.

Two weeks ago, with Republicans expected to pick up two dozen — if not many more — House seats, the only question was when Pelosi would step down from leadership and retire from the San Francisco office she has held since 1987.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Center, and author of “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi’s Life, Times and Rise to Power.’’

Tags

You May Also Like