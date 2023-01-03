HOUSE MCCARTHY 47

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) delivers remarks as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), at right, listens as voting for the new Speaker of the House continues. Tuesday marked just the second time since the Civil War that a party could not come together by the time the gavel came down.

 Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

Tuesday’s dysfunction on the House floor shows how unconcerned some Republicans are about grinding the wheels of government to a halt.

Never mind the four pillars of the GOP’s “Commitment to America,’’ which the party ran on last fall — a strong economy, personal safety, individual freedom and government accountability.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Marc Sandalow is associate director

of the University of California’s

Washington Program. He has been

writing about California politics

from Washington, D.C. for 30 years.

Tags

You May Also Like

Elections Commission fails The City

Elections Commission fails The City

The commission's decision to let John Arntz go makes a mockery of equity efforts, as the elections chief restored voter confidence and transformed the Department of Elections