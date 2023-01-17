Eloise Mathes is a longtime resident of San Francisco
After reading Tamara Straus' article on SFUSD, I needed to make a comment concerning our schools. My children attended public schools from 1970 to 1988 and there were problems but nothing like today's problems.
I remember when California was number one in education. The state had a California achievement test that other states copied.
What has happened to our schools?
Remember when we voted on the public school lottery so the district would have major money, providing children with the best education possible? What happened?
My children have children and they work two jobs just to send their children to private schools. Two of my children have moved to other states just for better safer neighborhoods and schools.
At my church, we have programs for most holidays and we have the children participating in these activities. I am amazed at the number of children who can't read the written word, simple words.
God help us. I am 79 years old and so blessed to have raised honest, successful African American children, now men and women.
