SFUSD

The San Francisco Unified School District headquarters on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

 (Kevin N. Hume, S.F. Examiner)

Eloise Mathes is a longtime resident of San Francisco

After reading Tamara Straus' article on SFUSD, I needed to make a comment concerning our schools. My children attended public schools from 1970 to 1988 and there were problems but nothing like today's problems.

