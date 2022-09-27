San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Matt Wayne asked the Board of Education Commissioners at a special meeting this month to approve spending millions more in a new attempt to fix the EMPowerSF teacher payroll software. For those not familiar with this debacle, EMPower is the $14 million payroll system that failed to pay hundreds of SFUSD teachers and staff on time and that has been full of bugs and problems since it was launched in January.

Teachers and staff are still not getting paid correctly, more than six months after they held a sleepover in district offices to push the district staff to fix the mistakes on their paychecks. Wayne said when he became superintendent in May he would focus on EMPower, and indeed the Sept. 14 special meeting had a single topic: a new contract to fix the payroll software problems.

Laurance Lem Lee is a second-generation Chinese American, SFUSD graduate, small business owner and good government advocate. You can follow him on Twitter @eyessfboe.