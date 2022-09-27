Dr. Matt Wayne, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, speaks at at town hall event at Manny’s Cafe on Monday, July 25, 2022. Wayne recently asked the SFUSD Board of Education to approve spending millions more to fix the EmPower payroll system, which failed to pay hundreds of teachers and staff on time since its launch in January.
The EMPowerSF login screen for SFUSD employees on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The payroll system has been buggy since its launch in January, which has caused hundreds of teachers and staff to not be paid on time.
Dr. Matt Wayne, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, speaks at at town hall event at Manny’s Cafe on Monday, July 25, 2022. Wayne recently asked the SFUSD Board of Education to approve spending millions more to fix the EmPower payroll system, which failed to pay hundreds of teachers and staff on time since its launch in January.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
The EMPowerSF login screen for SFUSD employees on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The payroll system has been buggy since its launch in January, which has caused hundreds of teachers and staff to not be paid on time.
San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Matt Wayne asked the Board of Education Commissioners at a special meeting this month to approve spending millions more in a new attempt to fix the EMPowerSF teacher payroll software. For those not familiar with this debacle, EMPower is the $14 million payroll system that failed to pay hundreds of SFUSD teachers and staff on time and that has been full of bugs and problems since it was launched in January.
Teachers and staff are still not getting paid correctly, more than six months after they held a sleepover in district offices to push the district staff to fix the mistakes on their paychecks. Wayne said when he became superintendent in May he would focus on EMPower, and indeed the Sept. 14 special meeting had a single topic: a new contract to fix the payroll software problems.
SFUSD chief technologist Melissa Dodd made the case for a new $2.8 million contract with a pre-selected outside vendor. The document states: “SFUSD seeks to engage a management consulting firm to assist in clearing the backlog of critical employee payroll issues, stabilize the overall EMPowerSF system, and help build the necessary capacity within SFUSD to provide ongoing support.”
Under this unanimously approved contract with Alvarez and Marsal Public Sector Services, the plan is to address the insufficient district staffing and training — initially in triage of the backlog of help tickets, and then in stabilization of the system. The team of five project leads and additional subject matter experts will be paid $175,000 weekly plus travel. Funds will come from a variety of sources, including one-time monies, from the deficit-laden district. State-appointed fiscal watchdog Elliott Duchon admitted the work was “a chunk of change,” but necessary.
Wayne said that there will be an extra request for funding for a third phase EMPower reboot, and there will be an “after action review,” as budgeting software will need upgrading in the future.
It’s important to review the facts in the district’s failure to roll out the payroll software properly. Those responsible launched too early and did not check things properly. They were slow to respond to reported individual problems. They made promises when they asked for more money, and failed to deliver on them. Then they didn’t have enough staff to respond to the help requests. And that is just what we know.
Dozens and maybe hundreds of teachers and staff have not been getting paid correctly. Too much has been taken for taxes. Benefits like health insurance and retirement contributions have been wrongly removed. Some teachers needed help to be able to afford food, medicine and rent. Paraeducator Eddy Alarcon had his health insurance mistakenly canceled twice, with the stress and hassles possibly contributing to his early passing. Alarcon’s family now has a gofundme page.
Roberto Peña, SFUSD parent and employee, diagnosed with early stage leukemia last year, said his help ticket seeking a payroll resolution was finally resolved last Friday, more than six months after submission. Peña said, “I ask you, I beg you, if it’s $2.5 million, if it’s $3 million, please do it. We got to stop this — we’re losing a lot of good people in this district. And this system just caused me to lose one of my friends. … I’m not a person that says spend money because we need money for our kids, but let’s figure this out, please.”
George Washington High School teacher Madison Williams calculated that payroll errors meant the district paid her only 16 cents an hour during summer school, when she had COVID. She said, “EMPower is a disaster, and educators have had enough of this mess. … You are repeating the same mistakes. One more time and I am breaking up with you for another district.”
The problem is the current pitfalls were actually anticipated. Nearly three years ago, district staff made the case to replace the prior 17-year-old payroll system in an Oct. 10, 2019, presentation. Some payroll work was being done by hand on paper and some work was by Google Sheets software. Staff selected Infosys above five other vendors; and at the Oct. 15, 2019 board meeting, Commissioner Jenny Lam emphasized the onboarding and training part of the January 2021 software launch. She said, “If we’re going to embark on a major infrastructure transition, then we need to be able to quickly get that feedback loop of where the gaps are.”
District staff brought up such system testing and training gaps as they asked for more and more money, bringing the original Infosys $9.5 million contract to $11.1 million in June 2021 and to $13.7 million in October 2021.
The roots of the problems have long been clear. The Infosys contract was too lenient. The district staff from the top down could not handle the job. Months were lost and millions are still being spent. Wayne emphasized repeatedly that he is ultimately responsible. After the triage is addressed, he needs to change staff leadership.
Just before the past regular board meeting, the Service Employees International Union Local 1021 held a rally to seek payroll and benefit fixes. SEIU 1021 SFUSD Chapter President Rafael Picazo said: “No one can be expected to put up with these conditions this long, especially people who are getting paid too little to live in the city they work in. Something’s got to give.”
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.
Laurance Lem Lee is a second-generation Chinese American, SFUSD graduate, small business owner and good government advocate. You can follow him on Twitter @eyessfboe.