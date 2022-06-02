Giants manager Gabe Kapler says he will no longer join his team for the National Anthem, to protest inaction on gun reform after yet another horrific and tragic school shooting, this one in Uvalde, Texas. Kapler’s decision makes this writer, who first became a Giants fan when Joe Altobelli was the skipper, proud to root for the orange and black.
Yet Kapler is not the only Bay Area sports figure to use his fame to stake out progressive political positions in recent — or not so recent — years.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr has used his pulpit to make political points, most recently on gun violence. Famously in 2017, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate Eric Reid kneeled for the National Anthem in protest of police violence against Black Americans. Because of that protest, Kaepernick was blacklisted from playing in the NFL. But numerous athletes followed Kaepernick’s example, including A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell in 2017 and Kapler himself during the 2020 baseball season.
Kapler’s sentiments seem sincere and honorable but a little bit hedged, as he participated in the National Anthem ritual on Memorial Day, before resuming his protest the next day.
Predictably, there has been criticism aimed at Kapler by conservatives outside of baseball as well as by old time baseball people like former A’s and current White Sox manager Tony LaRussa (who has emerged as the face of grumpy conservative people everywhere). But all this has been mild compared to what Kaepernick confronted. The racial component in that difference is hard to miss.
The political actions of Kapler, Kaepernick and Kerr are known today, but what many don't know is that the Bay Area has been hub of sports activism for decades, going back at least to 1951. This was when the University of San Francisco, then a football powerhouse, decided not to participate in the Orange Bowl in Miami because their Black players would not have been allowed to play.
Probably the most famous image of protest in sports is from the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City when two athletes, John Carlos and Tommie Smith, held their fists up and their heads down in the Black Power salute while receiving their medals for the 200 meter race. Both sprinters were students at San Jose State University, then San Jose State College.
Shaun Fletcher, assistant professor of public relations and academic advisory board member of SJSU’s Institute for the Study of Sport, Society and Social Change, told me that the Olympic protest grew out of the work done by Professor Harry Edwards. He was the groundbreaking sports sociologist who created the Olympic Project for Human Rights, which Fletcher described as “a catalyst and . . . sort of a throughput for athlete activism.”
Fletcher also noted that Curt Flood, the slick fielding Cardinals center fielder who grew up in Oakland, was the main player responsible for the creation of free agency in baseball — and Bill Russell, a longtime civil rights advocate and the first African American head coach in the NBA, played college ball at USF.
Throughout the 1970s, Bay Area sports were leavened with political activism sometimes linked to the counterculture. The Oakland A’s were the best team in baseball in the early 1970s, winning their division every year from 1971 to1975 and winning three consecutive World Series from 1972 to1974.
Two of the best players on those teams were Reggie Jackson and Vida Blue. Both were among the second generation of African American baseball stars who were outspoken and considered controversial. In 1972, the A’s led by Jackson, Blue and other longish haired white stars like Sal Bando, Catfish Hunter, Ken Holtzman and Rollie Fingers played the Cincinnati Reds, perhaps the most conservative franchise in baseball, in the World Series. The series was billed as the Hairs vs. the Squares.
The Hairs won in seven games.
Around the time the A’s were wrapping up the AL West in 1972, 12 members of the Israeli Olympic team were murdered in a terrorist attack at the Munich Olympics. Showing support for victims of terrorism is not considered particularly political, but it was then. Two Jewish stars on the A’s, Holtzman and Mike Epstein, wore black armbands to honor the slain Israeli athletes. Only one gentile ballplayer in all the big leagues, Reggie Jackson, showed solidarity by making the same gesture.
A few years later, the best player in The City’s gay softball circuit was a gifted Oakland native named Glenn Burke. Burke, a promising outfielder with good speed and a great glove, had been pushed out of baseball, first by Tommy Lasorda and the Dodgers and then by Billy Martin and the Oakland A’s, because he was known to be gay. Burke, who is now understood to be the first openly gay big leaguer, publicly came out shortly after his release from the A’s and lived the rest of his life in San Francisco and the East Bay before dying of AIDS in 1995. Burke remains one of the most important gay athletes in American history.
Then there's Sergio Romo, the longtime Giants reliever currently pitching for the Seattle Mariners. He famously froze the great Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera with a nothing special fastball down the middle of the plate for the final out of the 2012 World Series. During the 2012 World Series parade, Romo, a heavily bearded and tattooed Mexican American, wore a long-sleeve t-shirt emblazoned with the words “I only look illegal.” That gesture only made him more beloved in the Bay Area.
Earlier this year, Kapler’s Giants became the first big league team to have a woman coach on the field when Alyssa Nakken coached first base. Although it is appalling that it took Major League Baseball until 2022 for that to happen, it is notable that it was a Bay Area team that was first to take that step.
Fletcher posited that the reason the Bay Area has been such a hub of sports activism is because “there’s cultural support out here . . . There is strength in community and strength amongst affinity communities, specifically the professional sports community in the Bay Area.”
As a Bay Area sports figure seeking to make a political statement and impact, Kapler stands on the shoulders of the 1951 Dons, John Carlos, Tommie Smith, Curt Flood, Glenn Burke, Colin Kaepernick, Steve Kerr, Alyssa Nakken and many others. Together, these Bay Area people have helped reframe the role of sports in American culture.