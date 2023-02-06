James Reese Europe (far left) with the band of the 369th National Guard Regiment that he trained and led, Feb. 12, 1919. Europe was told to make the band the best in the U.S. Army and, in doing so, created planted seeds for American jazz.
Lt. James Reese Europe, the band leader of the 369th National Guard Regiment, was the only African American officer in the unit. He revolutionized American music in that role.
Let us now praise James Reese Europe. Who? you say. The first African American officer to enter battle in World War I and a member of the highly decorated 369th Infantry Regiment. The hottest bandleader of his time. The founder of the first Black labor union. The composer, arranger and music industry visionary that ragtime legend Eubie Blake called “the Martin Luther King of music.” The musical forebear hailed by present-day jazz great Jason Moran as "the Big Bang" of jazz.
Last month, on the eve of Moran’s four-night residency at SFJAZZ, he gave a talk about Europe, an obscure but pivotal figure in American musical history. The highlight of the four nights was “James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin,” a jazz “meditation” Moran composed to commemorate Europe and the Harlem Hellfighters military band he led in World War 1.
Born in Mobile, Ala. in 1888, James Reese Europe grew up in Washington, D.C., where the grandson of abolitionist Frederick Douglass taught him classical violin. In addition to forming and leading a variety of popular bands, he established the Clef Club, a union and booking agency for Black musicians.
For Moran, what’s “Big Bang” about Europe was how he put 125 Clef Club musicians on stage at a historic 1912 Carnegie Hall concert, and his confidence in the depth, complexity and excellence of Black music. In an interview on the SFJAZZ website, Moran said, “He’s what leads to the big band era of the '20s. He shows that you can have a big band, and you can play entirely Black music, and you can do it entirely with Black musicians. It’s like, ‘We don’t have to be imitating Europeans. We can be a Black band with a Black canon.’ And it’s really profound to be saying that.”
Hearing Europe’s story, what struck me as profound was how much it mattered to him that the Black men he led in concert halls and on battlefields be recognized as Americans in America. That the music they made be understood as Black and American. That the blood they shed in helping this country’s allies win the war be honored as American. Europe expected the citizenship rights and protections of the 14th Amendment to be more than words on paper.
A leading musicologist specializing in African American music, Tammy Kernodle, PhD of Miami University in Ohio, is also my Danville, Va. homegirl. When I called to ask her about Europe, she said I’d caught her writing a script for a Europe project she was working on with jazz great Branford Marsalis. Her big laugh rolled out of the phone. “You are right on target! James Reese Europe talked about how Black music comes from the soul and the soil.”
Kernodle is curator and host of "I Dream a World: The Harlem Renaissance in Europe," a two-week festival this month at the New World Symphony, the Miami, Fla. arts organization cofounded by Michael Tilson Thomas. The Marsalis project is one of three festival events on James Reese Europe. She read me an excerpt from a 1916 letter from Europe to his friend, composer Noble Sissle, explaining his decision to enlist:
“I’ve been in New York for 16 years and there has never been such an organization of Negro men that will bring together all of the classes of men for common good. And our race will never amount to anything politically or economically in New York or anywhere else, unless there are strong organizations of men who stand for something in the community.”
Europe enlisted to fight but the Army commissioned him to recruit and build a military band to attract more Black soldiers. Despite the racism of the American military, the 369th became one of the most decorated units in the war. Overseas audiences raved at the budding of jazz — a jaunty freedom, little breaks in the march tunes — they heard in Europe's military band. Over there, this sound by Black soldier-musicians, was hailed as American. Europe returned from the war convinced that Black musicians must write and play Black music, not “pale imitations” of white music.
On Feb. 17, 1919, thousands of New Yorkers lined Fifth Avenue to see the 369th “Hellfighters” victory parade led by Europe’s band. Right after, he booked a big tour for the mustered out musicians. “This was a man who understood this moment in time and how our music is so relevant to the rebirth of civilization after this carnage,” Kernodle said. “So he’s going to take this moment and not only use this music, but remind people that it was our Black presence that made the difference.”
Sadly, between sets at the second stop on the tour, an angry drummer stabbed Europe in the neck. Doctors couldn’t stop the bleeding and Europe died that night, May 9, 1919. He was 38.
It was a particularly terrible time to lose a leader who was respected and admired by Blacks and whites. The Red Summer of 1919 had begun, a series of violent conflicts between white immigrants and Blacks migrating from the rural South to cities in the North and Midwest and between white Southerners intent on “keeping down” Blacks who had returned from the war with expectations that they should have the freedom they had helped their country secure for whites overseas. More than 80 Blacks were lynched, including 10 servicemen, and thousands of Blacks lost their homes to white rioters.
“So many different forms of music intersect with him and I think his ability to bring people together and lead them — that’s why I think people refer to him as ‘the Martin Luther King Jr. of music,’” Kernodle said. “One part is he’s advocating for this elevated sense of Blackness. The other part is what he does in terms of opening doors that were closed.”
Moran led a nine-member band before a packed SFJAZZ audience for the "James Reese Europe: Absence of Ruin" concert. Photos of Europe and his bands were projected above the stage. Toward the end, there was a huge group photo of the Hellfighters in uniform. The stage lights dimmed and the projection shifted to individual closeups. Every soldier’s face held a story. Some proud. Some hopeful. Some wary.
One by one, the Black men performing on stage set their instruments aside and stood around the piano, heads bowed and hands joined as if they were gathered around a grave. Moran stood up, joined his left hand to the circle, played a few more notes with his right hand, then joined his bandmate’s grasp. The music stopped but the images kept playing for a few moments.
That photo was likely from one of the last great days in those American soldiers’ lives. Most of them did not go on to futures of respect and opportunity or even peace. Moran and his band united us in honoring and mourning them.
The band walked off the stage without taking bows, despite the shattering applause. When they returned for an encore, Moran, who looked a bit weepy, said that the music took a lot out of them but there was one more piece, “For James.” He taught us how to hum along to the swaggering melody. Humming all together, it felt healing and hopeful, the way it ought to feel leaving church.
Teresa Moore is an Examiner columnist who reports on race and equity.