In 2014, SFUSD piloted a bold new vision on how to improve equity and outcomes. The plan was to keep students within each grade together in math until 11th grade in order to dramatically reduce opportunity gaps.
San Francisco public schools promised the move would lead the way in math education while empowering students. Former SFUSD Superintendent Richard Carranza, in his March 10, 2015, remarks to the San Francisco Board of Education, explained: “We are ahead of the game. … Others considered going our way, but found it too hard. … San Francisco always goes first, the rest eventually catch up.”
Carranza’s plan was notably not endorsed by federal or state Common Core standards, which recommend all middle schools provide a pathway to algebra I for eighth graders in order to get to calculus by 12th grade; and be prepared to take high-level math courses appropriate for college students in the era of abundant science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers.
Carranza’s remarks remind me of the bogus claims Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos made when trying to convince investors to invest in her magical pharmaceutical product. Unfortunately, as the years have gone by, San Francisco has been doing something similar: misleading the public about key metrics of its math equity solution. Two claims in particular have been heavily publicized when promoting the 2014 math sequence decision.
The first claim is that SFUSD has dramatically reduced the algebra 1 failure/repeat rate since 2014. However, the rate fell only because the district eliminated an exit exam students needed to pass to move to the next level of math. In news releases, the district claimed there was a 40% repeat rate the last year algebra I was offered in eighth grade (2013-2014, the class of 2018). The first draft of the California Math Framework made the even more eye-popping claim that 40% of the SFUSD class of 2018 failed algebra I in eighth grade, the last year it was offered.
The table below, populated with data obtsaained through the California Public Records Act, California’s version of the federal Freedom of Information Act, shows 100 SFUSD eighth grade students failed algebra the final year it was offered. This was 4%, not 40%, of the SFUSD eighth grade algebra 1 class that year. From the same CPRA data set, 649 students repeated algebra 1 in ninth grade because they failed the required exit exam, which was removed the following year. This is a repeat rate of 27.5%, not 40%.
The second claim is that the number of students taking advanced math has increased dramatically. This claim relies on treating the algebra II + precalculus compression class , which the district created to provide a pathway to calculus, as a post-algebra II course, which it is not. Recently, prominent STEM professors sent a letter to the SFUSD math department expressing their concerns about this sequence and described the compression class as “antithetical to responsible preparation.”
This, however, isn’t the worst of it. The University of California doesn’t recognize SFUSD’s compression class as advanced math (or even as precalculus). It is categorized as algebra II because it is missing important content contained in a year-long precalculus course.
SFUSD is listing this class as precalculus on report cards. This is incorrect. Some schools, like Ruth Asawa School for the Arts, offer only this compression class to their students. If a student decides not to take calculus in high school but wants to later in college, they will think they are prepared when they aren’t. This also impacts college applications. Students believe they have taken two classes, algebra II and precalculus, when they have taken only one. So what they put on their applications, through no fault of their own, isn't correct.
The district must properly label this class on report cards and transcripts, and list all the missing content students need to learn independently to be successful in a college calculus course.
Are we in a Theranos moment for SFUSD math? I think so. The district has been misleading students and parents and providing them inaccurate information that damages their future. Unlike Theranos, the goal here is not revolutionizing health care. It is equity and inclusion. But can we make the classroom and the world a fairer place by lying?