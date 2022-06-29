When it comes to homelessness, mental health services and quality of life issues, you can't help but wonder. Is San Francisco swimming in the right direction? Or are we just treading water? Do we have a coherent plan? Or are we just doubling down on policies that haven't worked?
These questions, among many others, arose this week as San Francisco's nearly $14 billion budget started coming into focus. It's a massive amount of money that dwarfs state budgets across the land, stretching the length of the alphabet from Alaska ($8.3 billion) to Wyoming ($8.9 billion).
One would think The City would be in prime position to tackle the severe issues plaguing our streets. Open air drug dealing. Rampant homelessness. A lack of social services for the mentally ill and addicted.
But even after this week's negotiations between the Board of Supervisors and the Mayor's office, there was no significant change in terms of direction or policy. In a nutshell, the Mayor succeeded in getting more money for policing and Tenderloin services, while the Supes won a windfall for affordable housing (by floating $112 million in debt).
It's a step in the right direction, but not the leap we were all hoping for. That's the way it goes with our governance. Consider the state level, where two measures were introduced this year that would create an easier path to place people "gravely disabled" by severe mental illness into conservancy (SB 1416) and would create a new court system to help get people into treatment (SB 1338). Both ideas sounded like a departure from the norm. Bold steps to address raging problems. But both measures now face opposition from civil liberties groups, and are likely dead in the water, according to The Chronicle.
I'm hoping that's dead wrong. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) showed real leadership with the Care Courts legislation, finally confronting a basic fact. Allowing people suffering from severe mental illness and drug addiction to fend for themselves on the streets is not only inhumane, it clearly doesn't work. At all.
For what it's worth, Mayor London Breed is one of 13 big city leaders in California who wholeheartedly support these bills. But it might not be enough, which would derail a logical path for solving our city's problems.
Are we really going to derail this effort because of concerns over civil liberties? It's a noble thought, grounded in admirable intentions, but what liberties do the homeless currently enjoy? And what about the rest of us? Our streets are a disgrace. Our economic recovery is stalled as a result. And people are afraid to come to San Francisco. That's a recipe for disaster. It's time to do something different.
I give Mayor Breed credit for stepping in the right direction, along with Newsom. They're both moving toward sensible solutions that tackle the problems head on. If you have rampant drug dealing on the streets, you logically need more policing and prosecution. If you have more and more people suffering addiction and mental illness, while homeless, you need a system that speeds their path to services and recovery.
To that end, Breed put her considerable powers behind securing more budget money for the Tenderloin, the epicenter of our civic shame. Despite an effort by the Supes to curtail some of this spending, she was able to protect "$4 million for community investments to make neighborhood improvements. This was funding set to the Planning Department that will now go toward funding public realm improvements, with input from the community that we have been working with as part of the Tenderloin Emergency Initiative," her spokesperson, Jeff Cretan, told The Examiner.
She also secured nearly $50 million to maintain the same number of "ambassadors" in the area, which means about 200 Urban Alchemy employees hired by the Office of Economic and Workforce Development. Say what you will about Urban Alchemy — and there are plenty of issues in terms of accountability and training — but the blocks they patrol have improved. If anything, we could use more of that.
On the policing side, she also managed to protect nearly $50 million aimed at helping SFPD backfill 200 vacant positions. Again, a positive development but basic blocking and tackling. Perhaps Chief Bill Scott can tell us now how those additional officers will be used to clean up our streets? The people want to know.
Breed is bullish on her overall plan, as one would expect. And she better hope it works. With progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin recalled and the Supes acquiescing to most of her demands in the budget process, success or failure will both lie at the Mayor's doorstep. In many ways it all starts with the Tenderloin.
"When I spoke with the families of the Tenderloin before we launched this initiative, my commitment was for the long-term," said Breed, via e-mail. "They deserve more police officers to make our streets safer, more ambassadors to help bring support to the streets and the improvements that other neighborhoods enjoy. The Tenderloin has always had its challenges, even from when I was growing up, but what we are seeing right now is different and we need to continue this work."
Keep swimming, Mayor Breed. It's long past time to clean up our city.