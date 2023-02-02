Homeless tent encampment on Erie Street on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

A homeless tent encampment lines Erie Street in the Mission district. Camp resolutions are often tense affairs, with stakes high for the residents and work stressful for city employees.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Forty years ago, The Supreme Court affirmed that the Constitution does not permit “punishing a person for his poverty.”

A federal judge made waves recently by ordering the City and County of San Francisco to cease enforcing certain sitting, lying and sleeping laws against homeless individuals on its streets. Judge Donna Ryu found that The City’s enforcement efforts likely were cruel and unusual under the Eighth Amendment, amounting to punishing people for involuntary actions that attend being poor and lacking shelter.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like