Less than one month ago, the White House proclaimed November Native American Heritage month. This proclamation is proof that the valiant efforts of Indigenous communities to address health and environmental disparities, the  return of ancestral lands and investigate missing and murdered Indigenous relatives are being noticed. 

Still for many Americans, November brings to mind an antiquated and whitewashed history of relations with Indigenous Peoples. The International Indian Treaty Council has worked for more than four decades to shine a light on the true meaning and history of “Thanksgiving.”  So on Nov. 24, for the 43rd year, the council will host more than 5,000 people from the San Francisco Bay and all over the world at the annual Indigenous Peoples Thanksgiving Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island, Ohlone Territory, to celebrate our resiliency, resistance and survival and to affirm truth in history.

Morning Star Gali (Pit River Tribe) serves as the California tribal and community liaison for the International Indian Treaty Council. For the past 14 years, she has coordinated the October and November Indigenous Peoples Sunrise Gatherings on Alcatraz Island. 

