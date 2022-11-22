The Indigenous Peoples Thanksgiving Sunrise Gathering commemorates the 52nd anniversary of the Alcatraz occupation, which was organized by a group of Indian students and young people calling themselves Indians of All Tribes.
The International Indian Treaty Council hosted about 5,000 people at the annual Indigenous Peoples Thanksgiving Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island on Nov. 25, 2021.
Less than one month ago, the White House proclaimed November Native American Heritage month. This proclamation is proof that the valiant efforts of Indigenous communities to address health and environmental disparities, the return of ancestral lands and investigate missing and murdered Indigenous relatives are being noticed.
Still for many Americans, November brings to mind an antiquated and whitewashed history of relations with Indigenous Peoples. The International Indian Treaty Council has worked for more than four decades to shine a light on the true meaning and history of “Thanksgiving.” So on Nov. 24, for the 43rd year, the council will host more than 5,000 people from the San Francisco Bay and all over the world at the annual Indigenous Peoples Thanksgiving Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island, Ohlone Territory, to celebrate our resiliency, resistance and survival and to affirm truth in history.
The International Indian Treaty Council was founded in June 1974 at a gathering on the Standing Rock Reservation in South Dakota, attended by more than 5,000 representatives from 98 Indigenous Nations. The council supports Indigenous Peoples' struggle for human and treaty rights, self-determination, food sovereignty, environmental health and justice. It develops participation of Indigenous Peoples in regional, national and international events, gatherings and policy discussions, addressing their rights, ways of life and survival.
In 1977, the council became the first Indigenous Peoples’ entity to be recognized as a non-governmental organization with consultative status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council. In 2011, the council was upgraded to general consultation status in recognition of its participation in a wide range of international bodies and processes to ensure that the rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Why “Thanksgiving”?
On Nov. 24, the International Indian Treaty Council remembered the holiday’s origins with the massacre of 700 Pequot men, women and children by Dutch and British mercenaries in 1637 during their green corn ceremony. This genocidal massacre was celebrated the next day in a proclamation by the governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony as a “day of Thanksgiving.”
Many Americans prefer a skewed retelling of Thanksgiving over the painful and shameful truth, because viewing the day of mourning through the lens of tribal people challenges their role in the continuing colonization of Native people in the U.S. and around the world. This includes appropriation of lands and resources, strategic disempowerment and dehumanization of Indigenous people.
During the fall-themed holiday, the average American consumes 3,000 calories in celebration of an abundance of resources, while at the same time a recent study by the Native American Agricultural Fund found that 56% of Native people reported food insecurity during the pandemic. Many Tribal Nations in rural reservations have been designated as “food deserts” with lack of access to affordable, healthy and traditional foods, resulting in diabetes and other poor health outcomes. Thanksgiving is the embodiment of Eurocentrism, overindulgence and complete disregard for the trauma and lived experiences of Indigenous people.
Why Alcatraz?
Today, Native people are disproportionately incarcerated in comparison to other racial and ethnic groups — double the incarceration of whites. Criminalization and confinement of Native people, Native women and youth in particular is as American as apple pie. To gather diverse people and cultures in Indigenous-led prayer and solidarity on the island turns the notion of colonial Thanksgiving on its head and asserts the interconnection and resiliency of Indigenous people, cultures and lands.
The International Indian Treaty Council also remembers on this day that the first prisoners in the Alcatraz Federal prison were California Indians, who resisted colonization by missionaries such as Junipero Serra, as well as 19 Hopis who refused to allow their children to be forcibly removed to boarding schools.
The council’s executive director, Andrea Carmen of the Yaqui Nation, affirms, “It’s important to remember the brutal history of genocide that Indigenous Peoples have suffered. It’s also important that we gather together to give thanks for our lives, the survival and resiliency of our cultures and the spirit of resistance passed down to us by our ancestors. Because of their courage and sacrifice, we still have these sacred ways that continue to give us strength to be who we are.”
The event also commemorates the 52nd anniversary of the Alcatraz occupation, which was organized by a group of Indian students and young people calling themselves Indians of All Tribes.
This historic occupation began on November 20, 1969, and lasted 19 months, sparking the national and international Indigenous Peoples movement for rights and justice that continues to this day. The original occupiers were considered to be criminals and trespassers. The occupation ended with their arrest and removal by armed federal marshals on June 11, 1971.
History has come to reflect a different perspective of the Alcatraz occupation, but that took decades. In 2009, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation recognizing the importance of the event. On November 20, 2021, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland of the Laguna Pueblo attended went to Alcatraz to honor the original occupiers. Akwesasne Mohawk occupation leader Richard Oakes, who led the occupation, said, “Alcatraz is not an island. It’s an idea.” The International Indian Treaty Council affirms that after 52 years the idea continues to grow stronger.
Council board member Lenny Foster of the Dine Nation, who participated in the original 1969 occupation as a college student, emphasized the importance of these annual sunrise gatherings, which are open to participation by Indigenous Peoples and community members who support them.
“I extend my best wishes, love and solidarity to all those who will gather on this day,” said Foster. “It’s very important that we continue to carry out these sunrise gatherings on this sacred and historic place to tell the truth about our histories, share our cultures and commemorate and give thanks to all those who have gone before us and who left us these ways, no matter what they had to sacrifice.”
Indeed, we gather Thursday to honor the original occupiers who stood up and asserted sovereignty and self-determination for all Indigenous Peoples.
Morning Star Gali (Pit River Tribe) serves as the California tribal and community liaison for the International Indian Treaty Council. For the past 14 years, she has coordinated the October and November Indigenous Peoples Sunrise Gatherings on Alcatraz Island.