As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994.

But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-2. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches in January. A record 19.77 inches fell in 15 days. The yearly total was 47.22 inches, by far the most in the city’s history.

Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.” His Portals of the Past column appears in The Examiner bimonthly.

