As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994.
But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-2. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches in January. A record 19.77 inches fell in 15 days. The yearly total was 47.22 inches, by far the most in the city’s history.
The historic rains caused the Great Flood of 1862, the most catastrophic weather event in the state’s history. Much of the Central Valley turned into a giant lake. Sacramento, Marysville and other interior cities were inundated. According to a 2007 article in the journal Weatherwise, “California’s 30 days of rain in December 1861 and January 1862 was the equivalent of at least a 30,000-year event.... In San Francisco, the storms resulted in a 10,000-year event.”
In San Francisco, rain started falling on Nov. 10, 1861 and continued to fall almost every day through the end of the year. By the end of December, the storm had caused significant damage, particularly to “suburbs” such as the Mission. As freshwater poured into the bay, the streams that ran deep into the Mission District flooded, forcing wagon teams to wait for the tide to change before they could drive into The City. So much fresh water poured into the bay that it was drinkable. According to Matthew Morse Booker in “Down by the Bay: San Francisco’s History Between the Tides,” “Most estuarine species were probably wiped out in a stroke.”
On Jan. 10, the downtown business district suffered serious flooding. The “poorer tenements” on the north side of Russian and Telegraph Hills “have suffered severely from the miniature torrents pouring into their apartments,” the Daily Alta California reported.
As the historic downpour continued, The City was increasingly cut off. Roads to Mission Dolores and points south were washed out or impassable. Mudslides wiped out a section of the wooden flume that provided The City’s water, preventing firemen from dousing a fatal downtown blaze. One milkman drove his wagon into a 15-foot-deep canyon created overnight when the banks of Islais Creek collapsed.
On Jan. 21, the Alta reported that a bank of earth in front of the home of the Rev. Mr. Lacey, at Clay and Powell near the summit of Nob Hill, had caved in, carrying away the long flight of steps to his house. The planking on the steep blocks of Pine Street was torn loose by the cascading water. Yerba Buena Cemetery, near the Civic Center, was so damaged that many of its tombstones were barely visible.
But ironically, the single most dramatic and destructive incident resulting from the storm in San Francisco took place after it had stopped. It was Neptune’s time bomb.
Sometime before 1861, one of San Francisco’s leading businessmen, Francois Pioche, rented a house out in the remote dunes, near what is now Hermann and Fillmore Streets. Pioche was a remarkable figure. Born in France, he came to San Francisco in 1849, and quickly prospered. He built one of The City’s first public transit systems, the Market Street Railway, and owned one of San Francisco’s first “pleasure gardens,” The Willows. A cultured bon vivant, his importation of chefs from France is said to be responsible for San Francisco’s illustrious culinary tradition. A lifelong bachelor who lived with his male business partner, he is also rumored to have been gay.
Joel Pomerantz, the leading expert on San Francisco’s historic waterways and author of the “Seep City Water History Map,” who has been researching the 1861-2 flood for more than a decade, has established the location of Pioche’s rental house, which he named L’Hermitage, and says he used it as a party house. And the French epicure was apparently hosting a late-night party at L’Hermitage on the night of March 14, when he became the Great Flood of 1862’s most illustrious victim.
Hard as it is to believe today, at the time of the flood there were two good-sized lakes off Divisadero Street in the Western Addition. The larger and longer-lived of the two, near Fulton Street, was called San Souci Lake, and featured a roadhouse. The smaller and more ephemeral lake, known as Phelps Lake, was further south, near Oak Street. It was about three-quarters of a mile long and had a maximum depth of 15 feet.
Pomerantz calls these lakes, caused by dune saturation, “dune ponds.” Some, like San Souci Lake, which existed during much of the 1850s, could last for years; others, like Phelps Lake, only lasted a few months.
Phelps Lake was located on higher ground and only about half a mile west and north of L’Hermitage, which was located at an opening in the sand dunes. As Pomerantz illustrates in his “Seep City” mapbook, a vanished creek once ran part of the way between them. All of which meant that Pioche’s house would be directly in the path of the water if Phelps Lake were to suddenly empty.
Pioche knew this, and in January hired a crew of workers to build a sand berm at the lake’s southeast corner. It almost worked.
By March, the rains seemed to be lessening. But on March 11 and 12, the last big storm of the season hit. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Around midnight, the sand berm gave way.
Pioche heard the sound of a torrent, hurried outside, and saw water flowing over his grounds. He ran back inside and warned his guests, who “had barely time to escape before the torrent swept under the foundations of the house, which almost instantaneously settled and crushed to atoms,” the Alta reported.
The deluge destroyed not just the house but its beautiful grounds, on which Pioche had spent $10,000-$12,000. Pioche’s costly furniture and his prized possessions — “superb paintings, elegant ware, cabinets of minerals, shells, vases, mirrors, frames and innumerable objects of vertu, rare and costly, were ruined.”
The stream was so powerful that it swept a piano out of the house and carried it almost all the way to Valencia Street. It also carried away several casks and barrels, “some filled with choice liquors,” which ended up even further away, on what is now Erie Street (formerly known as Creek Street), near Mission and Duboce on the old Mission Creek waterway.
The storm was not kind to Pioche. It not only destroyed his palace in the dunes, it trashed The Willows, and badly damaged his railway. (Pomerantz’s research proves that widely published reports that another of Pioche’s houses, at 7th and Mission, was the one destroyed by the breach are false. That house was in a different watershed than the one that drained Phelps Lake.) Pioche’s life later spiraled down and in 1872 he shot himself in his Stockton Street mansion.
To ensure that there would be no more such disasters, the next year The City drained San Souci Lake. But that was too late for L’Hermitage and Pioche, victims of the great storm of 1862’s savage parting shot.