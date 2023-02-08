Café de Flore Paris

Café de Flore at 172 Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris is on the ground floor of a six-story apartment building, typical of the city's many mixed used corridors.

Think of Paris — a city famous for being beautiful and livable with its sidewalk cafes and tree-lined streets. We can bring the spirit of Paris to San Francisco, thanks to my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors unanimously passing our city’s housing element to create 82,000 residential units by 2030.

How so? It’s common to see six-story apartment buildings throughout Paris neighborhoods. Yet no one leaves Paris with the impression it’s a terrible place because of housing density. Visitors only remember the wonderful ground floor bistros, not the building height. 

Joel Engardio is a San Francisco city supervisor serving District 4/Sunset.

