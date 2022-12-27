People are dying. Overdose related deaths have skyrocketed across the nation, and San Francisco has had one of the highest mortality rates of any major city in the country. Its victims are disproportionately Black, people of color and vulnerable individuals who have lived through trauma, struggle with mental health conditions or are experiencing housing instability.
In response to the escalating epidemic, Mayor London Breed opened the Tenderloin Center, and with the City’s support, we got to work saving lives; over 300 overdoses were reversed during the ten and a half months the center was operational. The center’s low barrier to entry and emphasis on basic needs, such as food and hygiene, created a unique environment that simultaneously enhanced our ability to engage with hard-to-reach communities and was highly conducive to our ability to intervene before, during and after an overdose to preserve the lives of the hundreds of people who accessed the center on a daily basis.
We need more programs like the Tenderloin Center, and while we applaud the coalition of supervisors who are wholeheartedly advocating for the implementation of supervised consumption sites, both of these interventions are primarily targeted toward people using drugs in public. If we want to get serious about overdose prevention, we have to say the quiet part out loud: the vast majority of overdoses and overdose deaths take place inside people’s homes.
Recently, the San Francisco Chronicle published an expose that draws attention to the disproportionate number of overdose deaths which occur in San Francisco’s single room occupancy (SRO) hotels, buildings both privately and nonprofit managed. It “found that of the approximately 650 people who succumbed to accidental overdoses in the Tenderloin and along the adjacent Sixth Street corridor since 2019, more than 40% died inside residential hotels used as permanent housing for the formerly homeless.”
As nonprofit leaders in the housing and substance use disorder treatment spaces, we know firsthand that we need to do a better job of preventing overdoses for all people, housed and unhoused, because dead people cannot recover. There are three main dynamics driving this unconscionable crisis: outdated federal policy rooted in discrimination, the proliferation of synthetic fentanyl in the drug supply deprives people of the ability to know the potency and, in many cases, what the drugs they are taking are, and that using in isolation is dangerous. The Tenderloin Center was successful in reversing people’s overdoses because we were among the people; but unfortunately, the shame and stigma associated with drug use often drives people into seclusion, to deadly effect.
So what is the solution?
First and foremost, the City needs to provide universal access to naloxone, a scientifically proven intervention for reversing overdoses from opioids, across a broader spectrum of its residential programs. The Chronicle’s story found that the City deploys the live-saving antidote “in only seven of roughly 75 supportive housing SROs.”
We at Episcopal Community Services have taken it upon ourselves to ensure naloxone access in our buildings, but the City needs a systemic solution to supplying naloxone across the entirety of its supportive housing stock. Once we have solved for access, we need to turn our attention to adoption — naloxone is only as effective in the hands of those who have the knowledge to use it. We need to streamline and expand overdose emergency response training for nonprofit workers and, most importantly, for residents and peers. Susan Lefever’s heroic efforts outlined in the article are a testament to the power of peer-led interventions. Let’s bring the peer responder model to scale.
Next, we should pilot overdose prevention rooms within supportive housing sites. We talk a lot about meeting people where they are at and that shouldn’t stop just because someone becomes housed. In the past year, almost 60% of people who are referred to ECS’ supporting housing self-identified as struggling with their drug use. Our first priority when someone enters into our supportive housing programs is immediately connecting them to a health home to support their medical well-being, both physical and behavioral. It should go without saying, but our best efforts come to nil if we do not immediately prioritize the preservation of life. Overdose prevention sites are an internationally recognized best practice, and we need them in our supportive housing.
We believe in Housing First and stand firmly behind the City’s commitment to its principles across its homelessness response system. There’s a growing chorus of voices that aim to pit harm reduction against abstinence based recovery — a narrative that is categorically false. Sobriety should not be a precondition for resolving anyone’s homelessness, and we need deeper investments into long-term, recovery-oriented housing, like residential step-down, for people who want to live in a drug free environment. A drug free environment doesn’t just pertain to inside the building, and if we want people to be successful in their journeys in recovery, we cannot continue to house them almost exclusively in neighborhoods challenged with open-air drug markets and public drug use.
And finally, we also need to recognize that true prevention work begins long before a trained professional is administering naloxone. True prevention looks like right-sized service contracts with licensed behavioral professionals in our City’s supportive housing programs. It looks like policies that are informed by data, not fear or judgment. And most importantly, it looks like readily accessible pathways to residential treatment for people who want to start their journey in recovery.
Beth Stokes is executive director of Episcopal Community Services, one of San Francisco’s largest comprehensive housing and homelessness service providers.
Vitka Eisen is chief executive officer of Healthright 360, California’s largest community-based nonprofit provider of substance treatment services for low-income individuals and families.